naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars Elon Musk moon

Fancy Names, Indulgent Ingredients Could Make People Eat More Vegetables

By John Raphael
Jun 15, 2017 02:19 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Vegetables
Simply giving vegetables fancy names or indulgent descriptions could make it more appealing to people
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Researchers from Stanford University have devised a simple way to present vegetables, making it more appealing to people.

Their new method, described in a paper published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, doesn't need any top-notch ingredients nor new cooking techniques. The researchers showed that simply giving vegetable fancy names or indulgent descriptions could make it more appealing to people.

"We have this intuition to describe healthy foods in terms of their health attributes, but this study suggests that emphasizing health can actually discourage diners from choosing healthy options," said Bradley Turnwald, a graduate psychology student and lead author of the study, in a press release. "If people don't think healthy foods taste good, how can we expect them to make healthy choices?"

For the study, the researchers changed the label of certain vegetables served at a large in-campus dining hall. The vegetable were labeled using four categories: basic healthy restrictive, healthy positive and indulgent. Healthy restrictive labels emphasize the lack of unhealthy ingredient in the meal, while healthy positive labels highlight the health benefits of the vegetables. On the other hand, indulgent labels draw attention to the flavor of the food.

Under healthy restrictive, green beans were labeled "light 'n' low-carb green beans and shallots". In healthy positive, they were called "healthy energy-boosting green beans and shallots". To make the green beans fancier and more indulgent, the researchers labeled it as "sweet sizzlin' green beans and crispy shallots".

The researchers noted that the food, despite having different labels, were prepared and handled the same way. They monitored the number of diners who chose the vegetable and how much were consumed over the course of each lunch period for an entire academic quarter, which is equivalent to 46 days.

Vegetables with indulgent labels were 25 percent more likely to be chosen than those with basic label. Additionally, diners chose vegetables with indulgent labels 35 percent more than healthy positive and 41 percent more likely than those labeled under healthy restrictive.

With their findings, the researchers noted that changing up the descriptions of healthy food could be an effective and low-cost strategy to encourage the consumption of nutritious foods.

Tagsvegetables, Labels, ingredients, nutrition

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Eating Healthier Food Could Help Mitigate Climate Change, Find Out How

Eating Fruits, Vegetables Lowers Risk of Smoking-Related Lung Disease

Adding Fruits, Vegetables to Diet Could Slow ALS Progression

Adding Eggs to Salad Could Promote Better Vitamin E Absorption

Mediterranean Diet Can Protect Heart Patients Against Heart Attack, Stroke

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Jupiter Now Has 69 Known Moons

China to Grow Potatoes on the Moon

Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

Hubble Telescope Could Now Determine the Mass of White Dwarf

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
fish love
Animals

Spying On Fish Love Calls Could Help Prevent Overfishing
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Backstage Pass to Iapetus Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings
  2. 2 Inside NASA's new Mars rover concept vehicle NASA Unveils 'Batmobile-Inspired' New Mars Rover Concept
  3. 3 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  4. 4 Beluga whales Humans Are Changing the Underwater Soundscapes of the World's Oceans
  5. 5 Cigarette Smoking Scientists Map Out DNA Damage Caused by Cigarette Smoking
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics