Elon Musk Quits White House Consultancy Post After Trump Withdrew From Paris Agreement

By Jess F.
Jun 07, 2017 10:03 AM EDT
Export-Import Bank Holds 2014 Annual Conference
Industry leaders are quitting from the Presidential Council after President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement. The leaders, including Elon Musk, believe that climate change is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.
U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced that he is leaving the Paris Agreement. Trump thinks that the budget allotted for climate change could be used for something else.

The recent announcement brought distraught among anti-climate change lobbyists. Billionaire and tech titan Elon Musk already warned that he will leave the president's council as an advisor if President Trump leaves the Paris Agreement. 

"We're getting out," U.S. President Donald Trump announced. "But we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. If we can, that's great. If we can't, that's fine."

This did not sit right with other leaders, including Musk himself. Right after the announcement was made, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeted his disappointment and confirmed his earlier warning to leave the council.

"Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," Elon Musk said in a Tweet.

Before Trump's presidency, experts say that Musk's success is fragile if he won. This is the reason why Musk's agreement to join Trump's advisory council came as a surprise to many. However, the partnership and affiliation were cut short after President Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement.

Many industry leaders expressed their disappointment and their renewed commitment to fight climate change with or without the help of President Trump. Disney's Robert Iger also resigned from the Presidential Council after the President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

In another tweet, it seems like Musk is not only leaving the administration's side but he's also debunking what President Trump previously said about climate change. The tweet links to an article that discusses China's plans to produce clean energy as much as the U.S. in 2030.

