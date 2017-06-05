Doctor Slams Miracle 'Vaginal Rejuvenation' Technique, Strongly Advises Against Putting Dried Up Wasp Nest in Vaginas

Putting oak galls in vaginas could become really dangerous. (Photo : University of Wyoming Extension Horticulture/ Screenshot from Youtube)

A gynecologist has recently voiced out her sentiments regarding a holistic herbal remedy that could allegedly tighten and dry vaginas called vaginal rejuvenation.

According to the report from Daily News, the latest "traditional" vaginal practice circulating the internet involves wasp nests and a tree. In vaginal rejuvenation, women put dried up wasp nest to achieve vaginal tightening.

"This is a dangerous practice with real potential to harm," wrote gynecologist Jen Gunther in an article in her website. "While many women won't buy this product it's just one more bullshit message about vaginal health. It's no wonder there are so many useless and/or harmful products on drugstore shelves designed to dry and clean vulvas and vaginas."

Gunther noted that putting the so-called Oak Galls, or manjakani, in vaginas could cause a lot of damage to the organ. It could potentially disrupt or alter the good bacteria in the vagina.

Additionally, drying up a vagina is not really recommended. Dried vaginas could increase the risk of abrasion during sex. Furthermore, it can also destroy the protective mucus layer and increases the likelihood of HIV infection. There is also a possibility that the Oak Gall is housing live wasp larvae, which could grow in the vagina and create an opening for itseld.

Oak Galls have been known as a powerful astringent. It is used in India as dental powder, as well as treatment for toothache and gingivitis. In Malaysia and Indonesia, Oak galls are taken to restore the elasticity of the uterine wall after child birth. Basically, Oak Galls are dried up wasp nest in oak trees. When gall wasps lay larvae in oak trees, it punctures the tree.

Apparently, this process somewhat irritate there tree, causing it to secrete tannic and gallic acids. The acids will then take round formation and fall to the ground or taken out from the tree.