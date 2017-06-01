naturewn.com

NASA: First Science Data from Juno Reveals Secrets of Jupiter

By Jess F.
Jun 01, 2017 11:20 AM EDT
First Science From Juno at Jupiter (NASA News Audio with Visuals)
NASA will release the first batch of science from the Juno probe. The spacecraft has been observing the planet Jupiter since 2016.
The first science data from Juno was released by NASA and it has revealed some of Jupiter's secret. One of the data included in the first science from Juno is an image of the planet's south pole.

It's a region that's not typically explored. NASA's Juno spacecraft used its JunoCam to capture multiple images of Jupiter's south pole at an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). There were cyclones present when the images were taken and can be seen as oval features in the image published by NASA.

Understanding the oldest and largest planet in the Solar System is important for NASA scientists since the data can provide them with information about the formation of the universe including the Earth. Jupiter is considered a gigantic turbulent world with polar cyclones as big as Earth. It is called the "biggest and baddest" in the Solar System due to its harsh magnetic field.

"We are excited to share these early discoveries, which help us better understand what makes Jupiter so fascinating," Diane Brown, Juno program executive at NASA Headquarters in Washington said in a press release. "It was a long trip to get to Jupiter, but these first results already demonstrate it was well worth the journey."

Juno was launched on Aug. 5, 2011, and it reached Jupiter's orbit on July 4, 2016. This is the reason why the first science data from Juno is highly anticipated by the scientific community because it may reveal secrets of Jupiter that no one has ever observed before. The first science from Juno will be published in two papers in the journal Science and astounding 44 papers in the journal of Geophysical Research Letters.

 "We knew, going in, that Jupiter would throw us some curves," Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio said in a statement. "But now that we are here we are finding that Jupiter can throw the heat, as well as knuckleballs and sliders. There is so much going on here that we didn't expect that we have had to take a step back and begin to rethink of this as a whole new Jupiter."

The Earth-sized swirling storms on Jupiter's poles are just the beginning of the discoveries from first science data from Juno and the JunoCam. Scientists are now looking into how the gigantic storms originate and why both poles of the planet are different from each other.

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know
