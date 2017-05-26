naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change moon cancer ISS

Climate Change, Wildfire Events Could Decrease Carbon-Storing Ability of Sierra Nevada Mountains

By John Raphael
May 26, 2017 09:28 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Wildfires
The changing climate and higher rates of wildfire events could negatively affect the ability of Sierra Nevada Mountain to take up and store carbon
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A new study by a multi-university team of researchers revealed that the changing climate and higher rates of wildfire events could negatively affect the ability of Sierra Nevada Mountain to take up and store carbon

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that the warmer and dryer conditions brought about by global warming could lessen the number of tree species available in the area. A decrease in local tree population means lesser carbon uptake in forests.

"What we've been trying to do is really understand how changing climate, increases in temperatures and decreases in precipitation, will alter carbon uptake in forests," said Matthew Hurteau, an assistant professor and University of Mexico and co-author of the study, in a press release. "The other aspect of this work is looking at disturbance events like large scale wildfires. Those events volatilize a lot of carbon and can kill many trees, leaving fewer trees to continue to take up the carbon."

For the study, the researchers run ecosystem model simulations using climate projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. By looking at the different tree species at Sierra Nevada, the researchers tried to understand how the different tree species will react to the projected climate and wildfire. With the help of the individual date of tree species, the researchers were able to estimate the possible carbon uptake of the mountain.

The researchers noted that there would be a huge decline in the ability of Sierra Nevada to store carbon if the trend of warming temperatures and increasing wildfires continues. In their simulations, the researchers observed that the mean amount of carbon loss from the forest could reach at least 663 teragrams, which is equal to about 73 percent of the total above ground carbon stock in California vegetation in 2010.

Vegetation and oceans take up roughly half of the carbon emitted by humans. However, the researchers warned that the ability of the forest to suck up and store carbon is slowly decreasing due to climate change and wildfires. As the forest's carbon-storing ability fades, more carbon makes it way up to the atmosphere.

TagsWildfires, Carbon Uptake, Sierra Nevada, forest

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Over 80 Percent of All Wildfires in the Past 20 Years Were Caused by Humans, Study Shows

Wild Fire in Northern California Forces Thousands to Leave Home

Over 60 Million Trees in Southern Sierra Nevada Dead due to Drought, Insect Infestation

Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days

Sierra Nevada Brewery to Make 'Green' Beer Using Tesla Solar Batteries

Join the Conversation

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
T-rex
T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
space

NASA Fast-tracks 'Psyche' Mission to Explore a Metal Asteroid

Ancient Earth Could Have Been Donut-Shaped 'Synestia' Form, Study Suggests

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Two Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course in Nearby Galaxy

'Synestia': Fast Facts About the Newly Proposed Type of Planetary Object
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

This Is How Volkswagen Cheated US, European Emission Tests for at Least 6 Years

Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'

LISTEN: These AI-Created Sounds Have Never Been Heard Before
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  2. 2 NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Millions Of Black Holes Two Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course in Nearby Galaxy
  3. 3 Nuclear Power Plants Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant
  4. 4 Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast The Reason Behind the Blue Whale's Enormous Size
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics