naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change moon Mars Moon mining

'Synestia': Fast Facts About the Newly Proposed Type of Planetary Object

By John Raphael
May 24, 2017 11:41 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Synestia Is a New Type of Planetary Object
Rocky planets are thought to form from giant impacts between planet-size bodies. Impacts with high energy and high angular momentum could form a synestia, a rotating mass of vaporized rock, where outer layers of the vaporized planet are in orbit around the rest of the body. Synestias give new insights into how planets and moons form. This figure shows to scale a rocky planet, a molten disk/ring structure, and a synestia all with the same mass (about one Earth mass).

(Photo : Simon Lock, Harvard University/Press Release Image viw Eurekalert)

Planetary scientists from Harvard University and University of California-Davis have proposed a new type of planetary object that may look like indented disk or a red blood cell.

The proposed planetary object, described in a paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research-Planets, is called "synestia", taken from the word "syn-" that means together and "Hestia", who is the Greek goddess of architecture and structures. Synestia is a donut-shaped mass of hot, vaporized rock formed through the collision between two rotating objects.

"We looked at the statistics of giant impacts, and we found that they can form a completely new structure," said Sarah Stewart, a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC Davis, and one of the scientists proposing synestia as a new type of planetary object, in a press release.

Stewart is joined by Simon Lock, a graduate student at Harvard University. The two planetary scientists want to know what happens when two spinning objects smash with each other. Rotating objects are known to have angular momentum. Upon collision, the angular momentum of both objects should be conserved.

To determine the result of the collision between two large objects with both high energy and high angular momentum, the researchers developed a model that shows the result of a giant impact between two Earth-sized objects smashing with each other.

The researchers observed that giant impact between two objects with high energy and angular momentum could form a new larger structure that may appear to look like an indented disk or a red blood cell. The newly formed structure will consist mostly of vaporized rocks, with no solid or liquid surface.

Stewart and Lock claim that most of the planets were once synestia. They noted that even Earth might actually pass through a synestia phase. However, the synestia phase of Earth would not last very long, about a hundred years or so before itlost enough heat and condense back into a solid object.

Tagsplanetary formation, Synestia, Angular Momentum

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

This Newly Discovered Planet has the Density of Styrofoam

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Move Over, Pluto: Distant Icy Object 'DeeDee' Qualifies as Solar Sytem's Newest Dwarf Planet

Join the Conversation

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
T-rex
T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
space

'Synestia': Fast Facts About the Newly Proposed Type of Planetary Object

TRAPPIST-1: Scientists Learn About Planet H and the 7 Planets' Perfect Harmony

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know

This Newly Discovered Planet has the Density of Styrofoam
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Is How Volkswagen Cheated US, European Emission Tests for at Least 6 Years

NASA to Launch Indian Teen-Designed 'Lightest Satellite' KalamSat to Space

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Renegade Black Hole Supermassive 'Renegade' Black Hole Speeds Through Space
  2. 2 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  3. 3 Evolution Rewriting History: 7.2-Million-Year-Old Remains Put Mankind's Origins Into Question
  4. 4 The Boring Company | Tunnels Elon Musk Reveals What His Boring Company Underground Tunnels Systems Are For -- It Has Something To Do With Hyperloop
  5. 5 Hubble Space Telescope Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics