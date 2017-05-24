naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon climate change Mars Earth

'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole

By Naia Carlos
May 24, 2017 10:39 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Australia's Deadliest Animals
An ancient "winged serpent" was found among hundreds of other snake fossils in Tennessee.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A winged serpent sounds like something out of a biblical story, but that's what scientists found buried in the Tennessee sinkhole dubbed the Gray Fossil Site. The strange snake species, which lived in the area five million years ago, didn't actually fly but featured distinct wing-shaped protrusions on its vertebrae.

According to a report from the University of Pennsylvania, the group of researchers spent hours and hours examining the hundreds of fossils discovered in the Gray Fossil Site. They were shocked when they found vertebrae that didn't match any of the known living or extinct snake species. This new genus and species was named Zilantophis schuberti, inspired by the winged serpent Zilant in Russian mythology.

Snakes actually feature high numbers of vertebrae, despite not having arms or legs. The wing-like protrusions on the sides of this newly discovered serpent's vertebrae is unique, and the scientists suggested that they are probably attachment sites for the back muscles.

Despite the snake's intimidating name and namesake, it was no fearsome creature in its time. The animal was relatively small at about 12 to 16 inches long.

"This animal was probably living in leaf litter, maybe doing a bit of digging and either eating small fish or more likely insects," lead author Steven Jasinski of the University of Pennsylvania and the State Museum of Pennsylvania said. "It was too small to be eating a normal-sized rodent."

Researchers believe that the Zilantophis schuberti's close living relatives include the rat snakes and kingsnakes.

The Gray Fossil Site is widely regarded as one of the richest fossil sites in the country. It's estimated to be between 7 and 4.5 million years old, one of the only sites of this period in the U.S. In the age that the winged serpent lived there, it was a sinkhole wrapped in a forest with a great variety of fauna.

The study was published in the Journal of Herpetology.

Tagssnakes, Winged serpent

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video

Rewriting History: 7.2-Million-Year-Old Remains Put Mankind's Origins Into Question

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story

New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit

Join the Conversation

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
T-rex
T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
space

'Synestia': Fast Facts About the Newly Proposed Type of Planetary Object

TRAPPIST-1: Scientists Learn About Planet H and the 7 Planets' Perfect Harmony

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know

This Newly Discovered Planet has the Density of Styrofoam
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Is How Volkswagen Cheated US, European Emission Tests for at Least 6 Years

NASA to Launch Indian Teen-Designed 'Lightest Satellite' KalamSat to Space

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Renegade Black Hole Supermassive 'Renegade' Black Hole Speeds Through Space
  2. 2 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  3. 3 Evolution Rewriting History: 7.2-Million-Year-Old Remains Put Mankind's Origins Into Question
  4. 4 The Boring Company | Tunnels Elon Musk Reveals What His Boring Company Underground Tunnels Systems Are For -- It Has Something To Do With Hyperloop
  5. 5 Hubble Space Telescope Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics