naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change moon Mars Moon mining

Traffic-Related Pollution Linked to DNA Damage in Children: Study

By Naia Carlos
May 24, 2017 09:54 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Child
Children and teens exposed to traffic-related pollution are found to be prone to DNA damage called telomere shortening.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Air pollution is known to be harmful to everyone, but a new study found that it's particularly dangerous to the youth. Children and teens exposed to traffic-related pollution are found to be prone to DNA damage called telomere shortening.

Telomeres are a section of repetitive DNA at the end of the chromosome, protecting this edge from deterioration, a report from News Medical revealed. They function much like the tips at the end of a shoelace, which keeps the entire lace from fraying. Shortening of telomeres - which happens naturally with aging - has been found to be linked to a number of age-related diseases.

According to a report from Science Daily, preliminary research has shown that young people with asthma also show signs of telomere shortening. The new study included 14 children children and adolescents living in Fresno, California, which is known to be the second most polluted city in the entire United States.

The researchers analyzed the relationship between telomere shortening and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which is a pervasive air pollutant from motor vehicle exhaust. They found that as the exposure to PAHs increased, the telomere length decreased.

Those who are afflicted with asthma were found to be exposed to higher PAH levels than those who are not. The connection between PAH exposure and telomere shortening remained even when the researchers adjusted the data to consider asthma and other factors related to telomere length such as age, sex and ethnicity.

Children have been suggested to have different telomere shortening regulation than adults, so they are often more vulnerable to the dangers of air pollution than older people with similar exposure.

"Our results suggest that telomere length may have potential for use as a biomarker of DNA damage due to environmental exposures and/or chronic inflammation," the researchers wrote in the paper.

The study was published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Tagstelomeres, telomere shortening, aging, air pollution

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Fruits, Vegetables Could Be The Key to Attractiveness: Study

Breakthrough: 3-D Printed Ovaries Could be the Key to Restoring Fertility

Scientists Develop Synthetic Bone Implant for Safer Marrow Transplants

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video

LISTEN: These AI-Created Sounds Have Never Been Heard Before

Join the Conversation

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
T-rex
T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
space

'Synestia': Fast Facts About the Newly Proposed Type of Planetary Object

TRAPPIST-1: Scientists Learn About Planet H and the 7 Planets' Perfect Harmony

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know

This Newly Discovered Planet has the Density of Styrofoam
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Is How Volkswagen Cheated US, European Emission Tests for at Least 6 Years

NASA to Launch Indian Teen-Designed 'Lightest Satellite' KalamSat to Space

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Renegade Black Hole Supermassive 'Renegade' Black Hole Speeds Through Space
  2. 2 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  3. 3 Evolution Rewriting History: 7.2-Million-Year-Old Remains Put Mankind's Origins Into Question
  4. 4 The Boring Company | Tunnels Elon Musk Reveals What His Boring Company Underground Tunnels Systems Are For -- It Has Something To Do With Hyperloop
  5. 5 Hubble Space Telescope Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics