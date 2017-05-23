naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon climate change Mars Earth

Global Warming Is Making Antarctica a Greener Place

By John Raphael
May 23, 2017 04:57 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Antarctica
Rising temperature brought by climate change is slowly making the Antarctic Peninsula a greener place.
(Photo : Ross Land/Getty Images)

A new study led by University of Exeter revealed that the rising temperature brought by climate change is slowly making the Antarctic Peninsula a greener place.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, showed that the moss growth and accumulation in the continent experience an upward trend in the past 50 years, from one millimeter a year to three millimeters annually.

"The sensitivity of moss growth to past temperature rises suggests that ecosystems will alter rapidly under future warming, leading to major changes in the biology and landscape of this iconic region," said lead author Dan Charman, of the University of Exeter, as per National Geographic. "In short, we could see Antarctic greening parallel to well-established observations in the Arctic."

For the study, the researchers collected moss core samples at three sites across a 400-mile swath of the Antarctic Peninsula. Due to the location of the peninsula, which is located in the northernmost portion of the Antarctic mainland, it will be one of the first areas in the continent to display evidence of shifting climate patterns.

The researchers found that the two dominant species at the moss banks grew one millimeter or less per year until about 50 years ago. However, the moss growth significantly increased since then, reaching three millimeters or more every year.

Aside from moss growth and accumulation, the researchers also observed an increase in microbial activity and carbon isotope accumulation. An upward trend of carbon isotope accumulation is a clear indication of more photosynthetic activity in the area. The researchers noted that the trend of moss growth and accumulation is consistently upward even across distant areas, suggesting that the cause of the influx in moss growth and accumulation is widely dispersed and not isolated in a single region.

Antarctica is now always been the cold, remote place it is now. Scientists have previously discovered ancient ferns, pines and ginkgoes from the Cretaceous Era, suggesting that the southernmost continent was once a welcoming place for plants and animals. Due to this, the researchers of the present study consider the greening of the Antarctic to be a step back in time.

Tagsmoss, Antarctica, global warming, plants

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Antarctic Mass Loss Could Increase Global Sea Levels by Up to 10 Feet by 2100

Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica

Antarctica's Seasonal Meltwater Networks More Extensive Than Previously Thought

Previously Undiscovered Carbon Cycle in Polar Glaciers Could Become Significant Global Carbon Source

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

Join the Conversation

T-rex

T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
space

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

This Newly Discovered Planet has the Density of Styrofoam

Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists

NASA to Launch Indian Teen-Designed 'Lightest Satellite' KalamSat to Space

Water on the Red Planet: There Could Have Been Flowing Rivers on Ancient Mars Formed by Heavy Rainstorms
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

LISTEN: These AI-Created Sounds Have Never Been Heard Before

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Inside the Svalbard Seed Vault
Environment

Doomsday Seed Vault Threatened by Flood Due to Permafrost Melt, Seeds Remain 'Safe and Sound'

Most Popular

  1. 1 Renegade Black Hole Supermassive 'Renegade' Black Hole Speeds Through Space
  2. 2 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  3. 3 Evolution Rewriting History: 7.2-Million-Year-Old Remains Put Mankind's Origins Into Question
  4. 4 The Boring Company | Tunnels Elon Musk Reveals What His Boring Company Underground Tunnels Systems Are For -- It Has Something To Do With Hyperloop
  5. 5 Hubble Space Telescope Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics