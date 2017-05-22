naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars moon climate change Earth

NASA Releases Results of Expanded Annual Arctic Ice Survey IceBridge

By Jess F.
May 22, 2017 10:30 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing
NASA just finished its expanded annual Arctic ice survey. The mission IceBridge completed 39 flights and explored the Eurasian side of the Arctic ice for the first time.
(Photo : NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA expanded its annual Arctic Ice survey in order to collect more data on a larger scale. The annual survey results were released recently after the series of mission flights ended on May 12.

The expanded annual Arctic ice survey is considered as the most ambitious spring campaign in the region for NASA's Operation IceBridge. IceBridge is an airborne mission that monitors and tracks ice changes at the Earth's poles. The mission requires the rapid-response flight over the newly discovered crack in Petermann Glacier, also known as the fastest-changing glaciers in Greenland.

In order to come up with the result for the expanded annual Arctic ice survey, the mission completed 39 research flights in 10 weeks. Three of which were directed at the remote islands in Svalbard, Norway.

"This has easily been our best year ever for surveying sea ice," Nathan Kurtz, IceBridge's project scientist and a sea ice researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland said in a press release. "Geographically, we covered a wider area than ever before, and the new instruments we deployed during this campaign have given us denser and more accurate measurements."

In the expanded annual Arctic ice survey, the Eurasian half of the Arctic Basin was explored through research flights. The new crack on Petermann Glacier was closely observed via this mission.

Out of all the flights, 13 were focused on surveying sea ice while the rest were focused on land ice. In order to perform a more inclusive survey, NASA's IceBridge collaborated with other institutions like the Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite (ICESat) and CryoVEx by ESA's CryoSat-2 satellite.

One of the most important data collected by the expanded annual Arctic ice survey is that the layer of snow on sea ice in the Eurasian side of the Arctic is thinner than what snow depth climatology models predicted.

"The new snow measurements will help better understand changes in the Arctic sea ice cover and help constrain satellite measurements to make sure they're accurate," Kurtz added.

Crack on Petermann Glaciers

The observation of the crack on Petermann glaciers was made possible due to international cooperation when the mission scientists were notified about the changes during the mission itself.

The new rift is currently a focus of other research since it is intriguing for scientists. Experts say it could create a new iceberg after it finishes tearing through the ice.

TagsNASA, NASA annual Arctic ice survey, Arctic, Arctic ice survey, Greenland, glaciers, Arctic Ice, Petermann Glacier, Crack on Peterman Glacier, NASA IceBridge, IceBridge

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Previously Undiscovered Carbon Cycle in Polar Glaciers Could Become Significant Global Carbon Source

Scientists Unravel Mystery Behind Arctic's Green Ice -- Climate Change the Culprit?

'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic

Warning: Frozen Arctic Lakes Melt One Day Earlier Per Year

Join the Conversation

T-rex

T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
space

NASA Scientist Names Bacteria After Former Indian President and Scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know

Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Flickers Again

Water on the Red Planet: There Could Have Been Flowing Rivers on Ancient Mars Formed by Heavy Rainstorms

Man's Journey to Mars Will Include a Year-Long Layover Around the Moon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Elon Musk Reveals What His Boring Company Underground Tunnels Systems Are For -- It Has Something To Do With Hyperloop

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Cyclops Goat
Animals

Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  2. 2 KELT-11b This Newly Discovered Planet has the Density of Styrofoam
  3. 3 Whale Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
  4. 4 Exercise Good Diet, Exercise Can Potentially Prevent Osteoarthritis
  5. 5 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores -- What Is It?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics