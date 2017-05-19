naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon Mars Earth climate change

Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story

By Naia Carlos
May 19, 2017 03:02 PM EDT
 Cyclops Goat
The "miracle" one-eyed goat also has a single ear, missing teeth and stunted jaw, among other deformities.
(Photo : Barcroft Animals/YouTube)

There's a "cyclops" goat who was born on May 10 in Assam, India with a great big eye on the center of its face. The newborn kid also has a single ear and a tragically short expected lifespan. Fortunately, this particular goat seems to be beating the odds.

It's a rare condition called cyclopia, one that most afflicted goats - or animals, for that matter -- do not often survive, according to a report from National Geographic. Cyclopia is when the brain was unable to develop into two separate hemispheres, resulting in a skull with a single eye socket.

There are several deformities that arise from cyclopia. Aside from the single eye in the middle of the goat's face, it also only has one ear, a shortened jaw, small lips and an undeveloped nose. The newborn doesn't have eyelids or eyelashes, plus it has several missing teeth.

Despite the challenges, the cyclops goat seems to be pulling through. Few infants with cyclopia survive more than a few days and local veterinarians predicted the same for this one, but it has lived for over a week so far.

Hailed as the "miracle" goat, the one-eyed kid has attracted visitors every day. People from surrounding villages drop by to get a glimpse of the rare animal that's being called a lucky goat.

"It's like a miracle and people have been coming to our place to see this baby goat," owner Mukhuri Das told Barcroft TV, saying that he believed the cyclops kid is bringing luck to their household. "It might be something from God that the baby goat was born in our house."

While unusual, this is not the first time a cyclops animal has been born. A fetal one-eyed dusky shark - an albino one, at that - has even been discovered back in 2011, although it was sliced from the belly of its mother and unlikely to have survived outside the womb.

Tagsgoat, cyclops goat, India, one-eyed goat, Cyclopia, one-eyed goat, India cyclops

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit

Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia

From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice

Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'

The Mysterious, Violent Purpose Behind the Narwhal's 'Unicorn' Tusk [VIdeo]

Join the Conversation

T-rex

T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
space

Water on the Red Planet: There Could Have Been Flowing Rivers on Ancient Mars Formed by Heavy Rainstorms

Man's Journey to Mars Will Include a Year-Long Layover Around the Moon

Strange Light Flashes Spotted on Earth From Space Finally Explained

To Get to Mars, Mankind Should Mine Rocket Fuel on the Moon

Less Than 100 Days Before the Great American Eclipse -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Cyclops Goat
Animals

Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores -- What Is It?
  2. 2 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  3. 3 Exercise Good Diet, Exercise Can Potentially Prevent Osteoarthritis
  4. 4 Whale Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
  5. 5 Ceres Rotation and Occator Crater NASA Dawn Spacecraft Discovers Weird Bright Spots on Dwarf Planet Ceres, Continues Observation on Asteroid Belt
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics