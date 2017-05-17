naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon Mars dinosaurs environment

Man's Journey to Mars Will Include a Year-Long Layover Around the Moon

By Naia Carlos
May 17, 2017 09:39 AM EDT
A Plane Is Dwarfed As It Flies Past The Moon
A deep space gateway will be built at the lunar orbit to serve as testing ground of technologies for deep space explorations.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Astronauts up for a journey to Mars should be prepared for the longest layover in history. NASA's plan to send humans to the Red Planet in the 2030s will reportedly include a year-long crewed orbit around the moon.

While recent research analyzed the potential of mining rocket fuel from the moon to get to other planets, the plan to spend a year in cislunar orbit is actually to test and prepare for human's eventual touchdown on Mars.

According to a report from Space, the agency will be building a deep-space gateway around the moon to be a testing ground for operations and technology that will be used during the upcoming missions to Mars. This would also be the launching point for spacecraft bound for the neighboring planet. The one-year orbit is planned for 2028.

It will be a while before the year-long mission around the moon will come into fruition. Before then, there are at least five planned missions -- including four crewed ones -- in the works to deliver infrastructure like a crew habitat and the Deep Space Transport vehicle that will be used to bring humans to Mars.

"If we could conduct a year-long crewed mission on this Deep Space Transport in cislunar space, we believe we will know enough that we could then send this thing, crewed, on a 1,000-day mission to the Mars system and back," NASA's Greg Williams said during the Humans to Mars Summit in Washington D.C.

Williams shared details about the first two phases of the humans to Mars plan. However, the NASA official emphasized that their plan is constantly evolving as the agency enters collaborations with industry partners and various countries.

"We're trying to lead this journey to Mars with a broad range of partnerships," Williams explained. "One of the things we'll be doing over the next few years is, putting that package together: what players want to provide what -- both nationally and internationally -- and how we can together, with NASA in an orchestrating role, really move out on these crewed missions to Mars."

Tagsmoon, Mars, Greg Williams, NASA

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Moon Mining? Companies Eye Moon, Asteroids for Precious Space Soil

Strange Light Flashes Spotted on Earth From Space Finally Explained

Water Discovered in Atmosphere of ‘Warm Neptune’ Exoplanet

Giant Lava Waves Spotted Surging Violently in Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon Io

Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust

Join the Conversation

Whale

Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
'Winged Serpent' Zilantophis schuberti
Fossilized Remains of 'Winged Serpent' Found in Ancient Sinkhole in Tennessee
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Therapy Miniature Horses Help Fearful Flyers in Cincinnati Airport -- How?
Alpacas
These Shearing Positions Could Stress Out Alpacas, Study Shows
Great White Shark
Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
Snow Leopards
Researchers Identify 3 New Sub-species of the Elusive Snow Leopard
Girl Playing With Dog
Having Pet Dogs Could Help Your Children Feel Less Stressed
Lion
The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
space

Scientists Explore if Climate of Proxima B in Alpha Centauri Could Support Alien Life

Man's Journey to Mars Will Include a Year-Long Layover Around the Moon

Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late

Strange Light Flashes Spotted on Earth From Space Finally Explained

To Get to Mars, Mankind Should Mine Rocket Fuel on the Moon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

North Korea Conducted Missiles Test -- Here's Why You Should Care

LOOK: Elon Musk Reveals Video of Boring Company's 120 MPH Tunnel Transporting Sled

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
  2. 2 How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
  3. 3 Nose Picking Disgustingly Healthy: Study Concludes Eating Booger May Improve Oral Health and Even Prevent HIV
  4. 4 Amazon rainforest 'Lost' Forests the Size of 60 Percent of Australia Discovered in Plain Sight
  5. 5 Great White Shark Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics