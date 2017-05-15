naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia Lunar Mission Mars moon

These Shearing Positions Could Stress Out Alpacas, Study Shows

By John Raphael
May 15, 2017 11:45 AM EDT
Alpacas
Alpacas could feel stressed during shearing procedure and their position during the procedure could influence the amount of stress they feel.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A new study conducted by a team of interdisciplinary researchers from Vetmeduni Vienna revealed that alpacas could feel stressed during shearing procedure and their position during the procedure could influence the amount of stress they feel.

The study, published in the journal Veterinary Record, showed that alpacas sheared in a standing position experience less stress than those sheared while restrained on the floor or on a special tilt table.

For the study, the researchers conducted two experiments. The first experiment determined the level of stress caused by each of the restraining order. The researchers identified shearing by itself as a separate stress factor during this experiment. In the second experiment, the researchers sheared the alpacas using one of the methods

In order to measure the stress levels of the alpacas during the experiments, the researchers used clinical parameters, including respiratory rate, heart rate and temperature. They also analyzed cortisol levels on the feces and saliva of the alpaca.

During the first experiment, the researchers observed no significant change in clinical parameters when they restrained the animals without shearing. When the researchers shown the alpacas while in restraint, there was significant spike in the clinical parameters, except for temperature that remained unchanged throughout the experiment.

"At first glance, it appears difficult to compare or associate the two experiments," said first author Thomas Wittek of the University Clinic for Ruminants, in a press release. "But we can assume that just the sound of the shearing machine and the duration of the restraint cause stress for the animals. This means that you can practically add the values."

Analysis of the cortisol levels showed that the animals experienced stress despite no significant change in their clinical parameters during the first experiment. Regardless of the restraining method, the cortisol levels of the alpacas increased when their wools were shorn. However, a more significant increase in cortisol levels was observed when the animal was shorn while restrained on the floor.

In terms of the clinical parameters, alpacas can tolerate being shorn in standing position. However, this method can only be used if the animal is calm. Resistance at the beginning of the shearing method could increase the risk of injury for both the alpaca and the handler.

TagsShearing, Restraint Methods, Alpaca, Alpaca shearing positions, stress, Alpaca stress

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast

Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish

Over 30 Reptiles Mysteriously Died at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

New Species of Amoeba Named After 'Lord of the Rings' Character -- Find Out Who!

Join the Conversation

Whale

Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
'Winged Serpent' Zilantophis schuberti
Fossilized Remains of 'Winged Serpent' Found in Ancient Sinkhole in Tennessee
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Therapy Miniature Horses Help Fearful Flyers in Cincinnati Airport -- How?
Alpacas
These Shearing Positions Could Stress Out Alpacas, Study Shows
Great White Shark
Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
Snow Leopards
Researchers Identify 3 New Sub-species of the Elusive Snow Leopard
Girl Playing With Dog
Having Pet Dogs Could Help Your Children Feel Less Stressed
Lion
The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
space

NASA Affirms Plans for the SLS and Orion Launch, No Crew on Board for the First Integrated Flight

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Water Discovered in Atmosphere of ‘Warm Neptune’ Exoplanet

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

China Starts Testing of Space Cabin Yuegong-1 for Manned Mission to the Moon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

LOOK: Elon Musk Reveals Video of Boring Company's 120 MPH Tunnel Transporting Sled

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

AIDS Breakthrough: How CRISPR Gene Editing Successfully Eliminated HIV Infection in Animal Models
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
  2. 2 How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
  3. 3 Nose Picking Disgustingly Healthy: Study Concludes Eating Booger May Improve Oral Health and Even Prevent HIV
  4. 4 Amazon rainforest 'Lost' Forests the Size of 60 Percent of Australia Discovered in Plain Sight
  5. 5 Great White Shark Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics