naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars clean energy australia Lunar Mission

Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores -- What is It?

By Naia Carlos
May 15, 2017 11:14 AM EDT
Whale
The gigantic carcass the washed up on the shores of Indonesia was so massive that witnesses first thought it was a boat.
(Photo : Patasiwa Kumbang Amalatu/YouTube)

The gigantic carcass that washed up on the shores of Indonesia was so massive that witnesses first thought it was a boat. It turns out, it was just the mangled body of a mysterious monstrous creature.

According to a report from Jakarta Globe, the sea creature was a 15-meter-long monstrosity that attracted huge crowds of locals at Hulung Beach, Iha Village in the West Seram district. The carcass, believed to be dead for at least three days by the time it was discovered, was already beginning to decompose.

Local residents have reached out to the government to help them remove the creature's remains on the beach.

Initial reports defined the dead animal as a giant squid, but officials later concluded that it was more likely to be a whale. Specifically, a baleen whale, according to Alexander Werth, a whale biologist at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia.

"There is lots of stuff in the ocean that we don't know about - but there's nothing that big" that remains unknown, Werth told Live Science.

Two distinct features revealed the identity of the mystery creature to Werth: the "throat pleats" and the upper jaw that would hold the baleen plates, which is used to filter food. While the scientists have confirmed that the whale belongs to the genus Balaenoptera, they aren't certain what species it is exactly.

In its advanced stage of decomposition, the whale would be emitting a foul stench due to all the bacteria in its guts. 

"That's yet another reason you don't want to be close to these things, not because it's a scary, spooky creature, but [because] it would just be releasing some pretty foul, noxious gases," Werth said, adding that it would not be wise to swim or drink the waters near the body.

Tagswhale, Giant Squid, Jakarta, indonesia, Hulung Beach, sea creature, Monstrous carcass indonesia, Monstrous whale indonesia, Monster indonesia

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers

The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age

Meet Zuul, the Destroyer of Shins: Newly Discovered 75-Million-Year-Old Armored Dinosaur Named After ‘Ghostbusters’ Monster

Two New Species of ‘Yoda-Like’ Tarsiers Discovered in Indonesian Island

Extinct Wolves Return to Denmark After 200 Years

Join the Conversation

Whale

Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
'Winged Serpent' Zilantophis schuberti
Fossilized Remains of 'Winged Serpent' Found in Ancient Sinkhole in Tennessee
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Therapy Miniature Horses Help Fearful Flyers in Cincinnati Airport -- How?
Alpacas
These Shearing Positions Could Stress Out Alpacas, Study Shows
Great White Shark
Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
Snow Leopards
Researchers Identify 3 New Sub-species of the Elusive Snow Leopard
Girl Playing With Dog
Having Pet Dogs Could Help Your Children Feel Less Stressed
Lion
The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
space

NASA Affirms Plans for the SLS and Orion Launch, No Crew on Board for the First Integrated Flight

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Water Discovered in Atmosphere of ‘Warm Neptune’ Exoplanet

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

China Starts Testing of Space Cabin Yuegong-1 for Manned Mission to the Moon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

LOOK: Elon Musk Reveals Video of Boring Company's 120 MPH Tunnel Transporting Sled

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

AIDS Breakthrough: How CRISPR Gene Editing Successfully Eliminated HIV Infection in Animal Models
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
  2. 2 How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
  3. 3 Nose Picking Disgustingly Healthy: Study Concludes Eating Booger May Improve Oral Health and Even Prevent HIV
  4. 4 Amazon rainforest 'Lost' Forests the Size of 60 Percent of Australia Discovered in Plain Sight
  5. 5 Great White Shark Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics