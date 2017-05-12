naturewn.com

Researchers Identify 3 New Sub-species of the Elusive Snow Leopard

By John Raphael
May 12, 2017 01:10 PM EDT
Snow Leopards
Snow leopards have three primary genetic clusters differentiated by their geographical location.
(Photo : Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Scientists have previously assumed that snow leopards, or Panthera uncial, are monotypic, which means a genus with only one species. However, a new study revealed that the elusive big cats have three sub-species.

The study, published in the journal Heredity, showed that snow leopards have three primary genetic clusters differentiated by their geographical location.

 "This study is important as it provides the first glimpse of how snow leopard populations are structured and connected," said Dr. Jan Janeska, Assistant Professor at Duquesne University' Bayer School of Natural and Environmental Sciences and lead author of the study, in a press release. "In a nutshell, populations that are connected with other populations are more stable and have a greater chance of persisting."

For the study, the researchers conducted a range-wide genetic assessment of snow leopards based on non-invasive scat surveys. Genetic samples were collected through scat along wildlife trails and marking sites.

The researchers found that snow leopards have three primary genetic clusters that can be differentiated by their geographical location. These genetic clusters of snow leopards include the Northern group (Panthera uncia irbis), the Central group (Panthera uncia uncioides) and the Western group (Panthera uncia uncial).

The Northern group is found in the Altai region. On the other hand, the Central group populates the core Himalaya and Tibetan Plateau, while the Western group roams in the Tian Shan, Pamir, and trans-Himalaya regions.

The dessert basins in the area creates a so-called "barrier effect" that influence the pattern of variations among the three snow leopard sub-species. The Northern group is isolated by the Gobi desert, while the Central and Western sub-species were divided by the trans-Himalayas.

Snow leopards are considered to be the most elusive big cat in the world. They strive in high-altitude areas with low oxygen levels, extreme temperatures, harsh climactic conditions, low productivity and aridity. They inhabit a vast area of 1.6 million square kilometers across 12 counties in Asia. Snow leopards can be usually found in mountains that have above 3,000 meters elevation.

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Water Discovered in Atmosphere of ‘Warm Neptune’ Exoplanet

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

China Starts Testing of Space Cabin Yuegong-1 for Manned Mission to the Moon

NASA May Conduct Yearlong Mission to the Moon in Preparation for 2030 Mars Mission
Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
