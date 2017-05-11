naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA wildlife brain Saturn Cassini Spacecraft

Prolonged Space Travel Could Decrease Cardiovascular Function, Physical Fitness

By John Raphael
May 11, 2017 10:33 AM EDT
Astronaut in space
Astronauts who spent a long-time in space may experience a decrease in their cardiovascular function resulting to a lower exercise capacity.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

A new study from Kansas State University revealed that astronauts who spent a long-time in space may experience a decrease in their cardiovascular function resulting to a lower exercise capacity.

The study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, showed that prolonged space travel can decrease the ability of the heart and small blood vessels to transport oxygen to active muscles. Due to this, astronauts spending extended-time in microgravity could experience 30 to 50 percent reduction in their exercise capacity.

"It is a dramatic decrease," said Carl Ade, a kinesiologist at Kansas State University and lead author of the study, as per Gizmodo. When your cardiovascular function decreases, your aerobic exercise capacity goes down. You can't perform physically challenging activities anymore."

For the study, the researchers analyzed the data of nine male and female astronauts who spent around six months aboard the International Space Station. Before being sent to space missions, NASA performs various health measures to the astronauts to assess their physical fitness. These measures, which include cardiac output, oxygen uptake and hemoglobin concentration and saturation, determine how effective the person's heart and blood vessels in transporting oxygen to the muscles' mitochondria.

While aboard the ISS, the astronauts undergo moderate and high-intensity aerobic exercise on bicycle or treadmill for four to six days a week. On the other hand, NASA prescribed upper- and lower- body resistance exercise for six days per week.

A few days after returning the Earth, the astronauts were asked to repeat their aerobic exercise and resistance training. By comparing the two data sets, one from before space flight and the other after returning the Earth, the researchers observed a 30 to 50 percent decrease in astronauts' maximal oxygen uptake.

Maximum oxygen uptake is the standard measure of cardiorespiratory health. It is the maximum rate of oxygen consumed during exercise.

The astronauts' level of fitness was able to return above 97 percent of their previous levels 90 days after returning back to Earth. This shows that prolonged exposure to microgravity could have permanently affect cardiorespiratory health.

Tagsspace travel, Cardiorespiratory, heart, Blood vessels, oxygen, health

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Successfully Reproduce Dangerous Space Radiation Inside a Lab

'I Really Like Earth': Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Not Go to Mars Until Elon Musk's Mother Do it First and Survive

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033

Health Hazard of Space Travel: Astronauts Most Likely to Suffer Back Pain, Spinal Disc Disease

One in Three People in the US Experience 'Mini' Stroke, New Survey Shows

Join the Conversation

Lion

The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
Louie baby dinosaur
Baby Louie Gets a Name! Fossilized Chinese 'Baby Dragon' Finally Identified as a New Dinosaur Species
Dinosaur
Meet Zuul, the Destroyer of Shins: Newly Discovered 75-Million-Year-Old Armored Dinosaur Named After ‘Ghostbusters’ Monster
Tarsier
Two New Species of ‘Yoda-Like’ Tarsiers Discovered in Indonesian Island
Bear charges Tahoe Men
RIP Jasper: Mother Bear Near Lake Tahoe Accidentally Shot Dead by Washoe County Deputy
Dolphin
France Finally Joins Ban on Breeding Captive Killer Whales, Dolphins
Flesh-Eating Parasite May Cause Hundreds of Deaths in the US
Shocking: Deer Spotted Munching on Human Remains
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
space

Giant Lava Waves Spotted Surging Violently in Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon Io

Secret Military Space Shuttle Lands in Florida With a Sonic Boom

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Discovers Dark Sand Dunes on Mars

Stargazing 2017: Five Bright Planets to Spot With the Naked Eye This May

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics