naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Saturn Mars Spacex cassini grand finale

New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years

By John Raphael
May 06, 2017 09:32 AM EDT
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
This is Acentria's fritillary (Melitaea acentria), a new butterfly species discovered in Israel on the slopes of the popular Mount Hermon ski resort.
(Photo : Dr. Vladimir Lukhtanov/Pensoft Publishers for Press Release Use Under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International)

A team of researchers from Russia has identified a new butterfly species endemic in northern Israel and the neighboring territories of Syria and Lebanon.

The new species, described in a paper published in the journal Comparative Cytogenetics, was spotted by the researchers hovering right over the slopes of Mount Hermon ski resort in northern Israel. Some experts in the field previously mistook the new butterfly species to a more common species due to the similarities of their outside appearance.

"Thousands of people had observed and many had even photographed this beautifully coloured butterfly, yet no one recognized it as a separate species," said Vladimir Lukhtanov, entomologist and evolutionary biologist at the Zoological Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia and lead investigator of the study, in a press release. "The lepidopterists (experts in butterflies and moths) had been sure that the Hermon samples belonged to the common species called Persian fritillary (Melitaea persea), because of their similar appearance, but nobody made the effort to study their internal anatomy and DNA".

Dubbed as Acentria's fritillary (Melitaea acentria), the new butterfly species have genitalia that appeared to be different from those of the typical Persian fritillary. Using an array of modern and traditional research techniques, the researchers sequenced the DNA of fritillary samples taken from Mount Hermon. They observed that the DNA of Acentria's fritillary had a unique molecular signature that is very different from the DNA of any other fritillary.

The researchers believe that Acentria's fritillary can only be found in northern Israel, Syria and Lebanon. They also noted that it is highly probable that the new butterfly species could be one of the handfuls of butterfly species that have arisen from the hybridization between two other butterfly species in the past.

Lukhtanov, together with his students, began studying Acentria's fritillary in 2012. The Acentria's fritillary is the first new butterfly species discovered and described from the territory of Israel in 109 years.

Tagsbutterfly, Israel, Acentria's fritillary, new butterfly species, Zoological Institute, Vladimir Lukhtanov, Russia, Melitaea acentria, butterfly species

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Species of Invasive Clam Found in Illinois River

Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

Join the Conversation

Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)

New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
Lion's Gate Sanctuary
Rage Ensues as Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Colorado Kills All of Its 11 Exotic Animals -- Why Did They Do it?
Bull Elks In Yellowstone National Park
No Place Safe: Animals Can’t Escape Human Racket Even in American Wilderness
beautiful hummingbird
Wildlife Trafficking: Man Arrested After Smuggling 93 Exotic Birds in His Luggage, Only 8 Birds Survived
An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia
LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
Silverback Gorilla Joins London Zoo
Bony Head Crests in Male Gorillas Shed Light on Early Human Sex Practices
Chicken-like dinosaur
New Species Discovered! Latest Crop of Dinosaurs Include a Giant Chicken-Like Creature and Africa’s Last Dino
space

WATCH: Giant Gas Wave Twice the Size of Milky Way Spotted Surging Through Perseus Galaxy Cluster

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

First Settlement on Mars Could Be Built From Simulated Martian-like Soil Turned Into Bricks

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Amazon rainforest
Environment

The Underwater History of the Amazon Rainforest
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics