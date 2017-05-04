naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals Mars Spacex

New Species Discovered! Latest Crop of Dinosaurs Include a Giant Chicken-Like Creature and Africa’s Last Dino

By Naia Carlos
May 04, 2017 06:00 AM EDT
Chicken-like dinosaur
The strange dinosaur named Jianianhualong tengi resembles a giant chicken with teeth -- unlike modern birds.
(Photo : News/YouTube Screenshot)

It may be millions of years ago since dinosaurs roamed the Earth, but there are still plenty of surprises from way back then. Recently, scientists have unearthed two new dinosaur species from different corners of the world: a long-necked Tyrannosaurus rex from Africa and a giant chicken from China.

The last dinosaur standing

According to a report from New Scientist, a team of scientists just discovered the Chenanisaurus barbaricus, one of the last dinosaurs before their extinction 66 million years ago and a smaller version of the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex.

A rare fragment of a jaw bone was found in the mines of Sidi Chennane in the Ouled Abdoun Basin, Morocco, which an international group of scientists identified as part of an abelisaur.

"This find was unusual because it's a dinosaur from marine rocks - it's a bit like hunting for fossil whales and finding a fossil lion," University of Bath's Nick Longrich said. "It's also one of the last dinosaurs in Africa before the mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs."

The two-legged abelisaur is similar to T. rex and other tyrannosaurs, but featuring a shorter and blunter snout as well as very tiny arms and hands. The worn teeth from the fossils indicated that the Chenanisaurus was a predator, but it also has a smaller brain and a short, deep face compared to its T. rex cousin.

Even more fascinating to the scientists are the Chenanisaurus' scales compared to the partially-feathered T. rex, which showed how different the fauna was in separate hemispheres at the time.

The findings were published in the journal PeerJ.

Giant chicken with teeth

Meanwhile, in another part of the world, a vastly different dino was also found. This ancient new species of Chinese troodontid was dug up from Liaoning in China by a group of researchers from Hong Kong, China and Canada.

According to a report from Phys Org, the strange dinosaur named Jianianhualong tengi resembles a giant chicken with teeth -- unlike modern birds. A particularly defining trait is the presence of asymmetrical feathers, which have been suggested as a quality linked to the ability to fly. However, the dinosaur's flight wasn't proven.

The team analyzed the fossils and found that Jianianhualong was roughly three feet tall, and dated from 125 million years ago. They also classified it as part of a group called troodontids, which includes both modern and extinct birds. Because some parts of the newly discovered creature resemble later troodontids and others are similar to earlier ones, the scientists suggested that this new species is crossing the bridge of the evolution to flight.

The study was published in Nature Communications.

TagsT-Rex, dinosaurs, bird-like dinosaurs, china, Africa, Morocco, Chenanisaurus barbaricus, Africa's Last Dinosaur, tyrannosaurus rex, Jianianhualong tengi

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Hunters Find Christopher Columbus’ Anchor in Carribean Shipwreck Using Treasure Map From Space

Once-Extinct Scimitar-Horned Oryx Returns to the Wild

Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor

70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China

Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’

Join the Conversation

An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia

LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
Silverback Gorilla Joins London Zoo
Bony Head Crests in Male Gorillas Shed Light on Early Human Sex Practices
Chicken-like dinosaur
New Species Discovered! Latest Crop of Dinosaurs Include a Giant Chicken-Like Creature and Africa’s Last Dino
Antler
Busted! Raid at Ex-Colonel's House in India Reveals Massive Animal Poaching Racket
Brown-Tailed Moth Caterpillar
Toxic Caterpillar With Powerful Venom Wreaks Havoc in England Village
Clams
New Species of Invasive Clam Found in Illinois River
Oryx
Once-Extinct Scimitar-Horned Oryx Returns to the Wild
Dragonfly
Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
space

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

First Settlement on Mars Could Be Built From Simulated Martian-like Soil Turned Into Bricks

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Hanging Gardens of Mars: This Inflatable Greenhouse Could Grow Vegetables, Feed Astronauts on the Red Planet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Christopher Columbus
Environment

Hunters Find Christopher Columbus’ Anchor in Carribean Shipwreck Using Treasure Map From Space
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics