naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals Mars shark Spacex

WATCH: Rare Footage Shows Male Cuttlefish Gallantly Defending His Mate Against Other Male

By John Raphael
May 03, 2017 06:15 AM EDT
Cuttlefish
Screenshot of the Dramatic video of two male cuttlefish fighting over a female consort (Aegean Sea, 2011).
(Photo : Derya Akkaynak and Justine Allen/ YouTube)

For the first time, marine researchers were able to capture the cinematic battle between two male cuttlefish fighting over a female cuttlefish.

Analysis of the cuttlefish fight footage, published in the journal American Naturalist, showed that a fight between two male cuttlefish includes complex interactions and signals.

"They have a whole repertoire of behaviors that they use to signal to each other, and we're just barely starting to understand some of them," said Justine Allen, an adjunct instructor at Brown University and one of the authors of the study, in a press release. "Most of these battles are actually these beautiful, stunning skin displays. It's a vicious war of colors."

The cuttlefish video was taken in 2011 by Allen and Derya Akkaynak of the University of Haifa while they were diving in the Aegean Sea. At first, Allen and Akkaynak were filming a male and female cuttlefish mating, which lasted about four minutes. After copulation, the male cuttlefish followed and guarded the female for about five minutes. Then suddenly, a second male cuttlefish appeared out of nowhere and stole the female away.

Both male cuttlefish displayed bizarre posturing of aggression, such as flashing skin colors, raising stiff arms and dilating their w-shaped pupils. When the second male cuttlefish tried to make a move and mate with the female, the first male did not sat idle and began attacking the second male.

The male cuttlefish began to grapple each other and spurt ink. The first male was able to grab the unwanted suitor and managed to spin him in three rapid barrel rolls. The second male was able to slip free from the first male and swam away. On the other hand, the first male claimed victory and got back to the female cuttlefish.

Cuttlefish is a marine animal distinguishable by their large, w-shaped pupils, eight arms and two tentacles furnished with denticulated suckers. Mostly found in shallow, temperate waters, cuttlefish is known to chow down small mollusks, crabs, shrimps, octopus, worms, fish and even other cuttlefish.

TagsCuttlefish, mating, Animal FIght, cuttlefish mating, cuttlefish fight, cuttlefish video

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors

Men Tend to Use Partner's Orgasm to Boost Their Own Ego

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

NASA's 'Most Powerful Rocket' Space Launch System (SLS) Flight Pushed to 2019, EM-1 Mission Also Delayed

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  2. 2 Coal power plant Climate Change's Dangerous Milestone: Earth Passes 410 PPM CO2 Levels for the First Time in History
  3. 3 McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
  4. 4 Terracota Army Restoration Set To Commence Blue Monster, Naked Deity and More: Scientists Unearth Ancient Tomb With Mysterious Murals in China
  5. 5 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics