naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals Mars Spacex cassini grand finale

Eating Avocado Linked With Better Nutrient Intake, Diet Quality

By John Raphael
May 03, 2017 06:11 AM EDT
Avocados
People who eat avocado have higher intake of dietary fiber, good fats, total fats, folate, magnesium, potassium, copper and vitamins A and C.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A new study revealed that daily consumption of avocado could provide better nutrient intake and could lower body weight, BMI and waist circumference.

The study, published in the journal Internal Medicine Review, showed that people who eat avocado have higher intake of dietary fiber, good fats, total fats, folate, magnesium, potassium, copper and vitamins A and C than those who do not consume avocados.

"These findings indicate incorporating avocados could be one way for Americans to meet the recommended fruit and vegetable intake and potentially improve physiologic measures," said Nikki Ford, Director of Hass Avocado Board-which funded the study, in a press release. "We continue to encourage healthcare professionals to remain committed to recommending avocados as part of an overall healthy diet."

For the study, the researchers monitored the avocado consumption of 29,684 adults involved in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). On average, the participants consume about 76 grams of avocado per day. The fresh avocado intake was assessed using the 24-hour dietary recalls. Meanwhile, the researchers used the Healthy Eating Index-201 to measure the diet quality of participants and their adherence to the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Aside from having overall better diet and nutrient intake, people who consumed avocado have lower intakes of total carbohydrates, added sugars and sodium than those who do not eat avocado. Additionally, avocado consumers were 33 percent less likely to be overweight or obese and 32 percent less likely to have a high waist circumference compared to non-consumers.

On average, people who eat avocado a day were 7.5 lbs lighter. Furthermore, avocado consumers also have 1 unit less in their BMI and 1.2-inch smaller waist circumference.

The researchers also observed that participants who consumed avocado have significantly lower incidence of metabolic syndrome, a group of risk factors that increases the risk of heart disease and other health problems, including diabetes and stroke.

Tagsavocado, Nutrient Intake, diet, vitamins, benefits of avocado, avocado health benefits, avocado diet, avocado nutrients

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Eating Fruits, Vegetables Lowers Risk of Smoking-Related Lung Disease

Beware of the Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India

Adding Fruits, Vegetables to Diet Could Slow ALS Progression

Consuming Citrus Fruits Could Help Prevent Harmful Effects of Obesity

Modified Rye Bread May Reduce Some Symptoms of Irritable Bowel Disease

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

NASA's 'Most Powerful Rocket' Space Launch System (SLS) Flight Pushed to 2019, EM-1 Mission Also Delayed

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  2. 2 Coal power plant Climate Change's Dangerous Milestone: Earth Passes 410 PPM CO2 Levels for the First Time in History
  3. 3 McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
  4. 4 Terracota Army Restoration Set To Commence Blue Monster, Naked Deity and More: Scientists Unearth Ancient Tomb With Mysterious Murals in China
  5. 5 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics