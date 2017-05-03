naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals cassini grand finale Mars shark

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

By Alixandra Caole Vila
May 03, 2017 06:08 AM EDT
Designer baby
The project has been questioned due to the speculation that it may lead to creating "designer babies," a term people use to describe embryos that are genetically modified.
(Photo : Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

The controversial Genome Project-write (GP-write) could be few years away.

Jef Boeke, director of the Institute for Systems Genetics at the NYU School of Medicine, told CNBC that incorporating synthesized DNA into mammalian or even human cells could happen in four to five years. He also revealed that preliminary experiments are already underway, and they are currently working on reaching their goal of raising $100 million this year to support the project.

Daily Mail reported that the project could lead to easily coming up with organs for transplant and developing immunity to viruses. However, it has been questioned due to the speculation that it may lead to creating "designer babies," a term people use to describe embryos that are genetically modified.

Science Alert reported that last May, more than 100 experts in genetics and bioengineering convened at Harvard Medical School for a closed-door meeting about the genome project. The secret meeting was criticized by ethicists, citing that discussion concerning humanity should not be discoursed in private. The group later on published a paper in Science, explaining the direction of the project and released a white paper outlining GP-write's timeline and goals.

In another step to make the project more open to the public, Boeke shared that an open discussion will be held this coming May 9 to 10 in New York. The agenda will include discussing the roadmap of the genome project, including ethical, social and legal engagement.

"I think articulation of our plan not to start right off synthesizing a full human genome tomorrow was helpful. We have a four- to five-year period where there can be plenty of time for debate about the wisdom of that, whether resources should be put in that direction or in another," Boeke said. "Whenever it's human, everyone has an opinion and wants their voice to be heard. We want to hear what people have to say."

The GP-write, which is focused on synthesizing human genomes, is reported to be the follow-up to the successful Human Genome Project (HGP), an international scientific research project which aimed to completely map and understand human genes. It took scientists 13 years and $3 billion to complete the human genome project.

TagsSynthetic Human DNA, genome, Human Genome Project, designer babies, DNA, Genome project-write, tech, biolofy, science, Genome project-write, GP-write

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition

No Bones, No Problem: Ancient Human DNA Survives in Empty Caves Without Fossils

Fitbit Allegedly Explodes on Woman's Wrist, 2nd Degree Burns Sustained

Thousands Join Bill Nye for 'March for Science' on Earth Day to Fight Alternative Facts

Is Jesus Christ Real? Geneticist, Pastor Search for Jesus DNA in Groundbreaking Project

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

NASA's 'Most Powerful Rocket' Space Launch System (SLS) Flight Pushed to 2019, EM-1 Mission Also Delayed

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  2. 2 Coal power plant Climate Change's Dangerous Milestone: Earth Passes 410 PPM CO2 Levels for the First Time in History
  3. 3 McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
  4. 4 Terracota Army Restoration Set To Commence Blue Monster, Naked Deity and More: Scientists Unearth Ancient Tomb With Mysterious Murals in China
  5. 5 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics