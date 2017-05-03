naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals Mars shark Spacex

UK's Household Food Waste Reaches 'Unacceptable' Level

By Alixandra Caole Vila
May 03, 2017 06:03 AM EDT
food waste
In 2016, an inquiry on food waste was launched after it was found out that 7.3m tons of food was wasted in UK households in 2015.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A report conducted by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee has revealed that More than £10 billion worth of food is thrown away in British households every year.

The report has exposed the massive food waste problem of U.K., citing that the the government should establish a national food waste reduction target and supermarkets must do their part to address the issue.

Neil Parish, committee chairman, said, as mentioned by Huffington Post UK, "Food waste has grotesque economic, social and environmental costs. Economically, food waste costs households hundreds of pounds a year and causes increased disposal costs to local authorities, pushing up council tax bills."

"Socially it is a scandal that people are going hungry and using food banks when so much produce is being wasted. And environmentally, it is a disaster, because energy and resources are wasted in production only for the food to end up rotting in landfills where it produces methane -- a potent climate-changing gas."

In 2016, an inquiry on food waste was launched after it was found out that 7.3 million tons of food was wasted in U.K. households in 2015. The probe castigated supermarkets and other food retailers for discriminating against foods that are actually fit for consumption.

As mentioned by The Guardian, the Committee is proposing that shops must be mandated to sell "wonky" vegetables and fruits that are still edible and must remove "best before" labels on their goods. They must also be required to report or disclose publicly how much food are going in their bins.

EFRA's report noted that quarter of apples, up to a fifth of onions and up to about an eighth of potatoes were rejected by supermarkets just because they look "ugly" or "funny."

Another measure that they are proposing is to have programs that would raise awareness on food consumption and food waste; for example, incorporating it in the school curriculum.

To be able to implement these, the Committee manifested that WRAP, a charity which helps people and businesses reduce waste, must have sufficient funding.

Tagsfood waste, environment, food, UK, supermarket, best before, waste, environmentally friendly, UK food waste, EFRA

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Biggest Porbeagle Shark Caught: What You Need to Know About This Rare Relative of the Great White

Newly Discovered World’s Oldest Fungus in South Africa Raises Questions About Early Life on Earth

300 Billion Pieces of Trash: Garbage 'Hotspot' Found in the Arctic Ocean, Plastic Pollution More Grave Than Ever

56,000 Gallons of 'Sugary' Sewage: Mountain Dew Syrup Spill in Pepsi Plant Prompts Environmental Concern

Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

NASA's 'Most Powerful Rocket' Space Launch System (SLS) Flight Pushed to 2019, EM-1 Mission Also Delayed

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  2. 2 Coal power plant Climate Change's Dangerous Milestone: Earth Passes 410 PPM CO2 Levels for the First Time in History
  3. 3 McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
  4. 4 Terracota Army Restoration Set To Commence Blue Monster, Naked Deity and More: Scientists Unearth Ancient Tomb With Mysterious Murals in China
  5. 5 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics