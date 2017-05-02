One in Three People in the US Experience 'Mini' Stroke, New Survey Shows

One in three adults living in the United States experienced at least one sign consistent with the symptoms of warning stroke or "mini" stroke. (Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A new survey from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association revealed that one in three adults living in the United States experience at least one sign consistent with the symptoms of warning stroke or "mini" stroke.

According to the survey, about 35 percent of the respondents reported experiencing the so-called transient ischemic stroke or TIA, a transient or temporary blockage in the blood flow to the brain that usually lasts a few minutes up to 24 hours. Despite the high percentage of Americans experiencing TIA, only three percent of them called 911 or take recommended action, with majority of the participants more likely to wait, rest and take medicine.

"Ignoring any stroke sign could be a deadly mistake," said Mitch Elkind, M.D., chair of the American Stroke Association, in a press release. "Only a formal medical diagnosis with brain imaging can determine whether you're having a TIA or a stroke. If you or someone you know experiences a stroke warning sign that comes on suddenly -- whether it goes away or not -- call 911 right away to improve chances of an accurate diagnosis, treatment and recovery."

For the survey, the researchers recruited 2,040 adults nationwide. Sadly, about 77 percent of the participants had not heard of TIA before. Among the respondents, 35 percent experienced TIA. Fifty five percent said that they would call 911 if they suspected themselves or someone else experiencing symptoms of TIA. However, only three percent of people who experience TIA actually called 911.

About 15 percent of strokes started off as TIA. People who experienced TIA are significantly more likely to have a stroke within 90 days of their attack. Most common symptoms of stroke include face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty. Other warning signs of stroke may include sudden confusion, trouble seeing, difficulty in walking, loss of balance and sudden severe headache.

Among the participants of the survey, the most common reported symptom is sudden severe headache that have no known cause with 20 percent. Following severe headache is sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination with 14 percent.