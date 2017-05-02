April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?

April the giraffe's baby boy finally has a name. Meet Tajiri.

A few days after Tajiri was born, Animal Adventure Park decided to have a fund-raising contest to determine the calf's name. Among the top suggestions include Unity, Patchew, Apollo, Patch, Peter, Harpur, Geoffrey, Noah, Ollie and "Allysa's choice." Alyssa Swilley is the calf's caretaker. In the end, voters chose "Allysa's choice," and the caretaker decided on the name

"Tajiri was really what spoke to us," she explained in a Facebook Live video Monday. "Now, Tajiri is Swahili for both hope and confidence. Hope is something that Tajiri has not only brought you guys as a community globally now but it is a hope for giraffes. We have been able to give giraffes a voice."

However, Mashable claims that Tajiri actually means "rich" or "wealthy." Even other people noticed this blunder.



"Someone didn't do their research. 'Tajiri' means 'rich' -- not 'hope' -- in Swahili. 'Matumaini' or 'tumaini' is the word for hope," one Twitter user said.

The funds generated by the poll, as previously stated by Animal Adventure Park, will be allotted to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation; Ava's Little Heroes, a charity campaign for children with epilepsy; and the rehabilitation and improvement of Animal Adventure Park.

April the giraffe gave birth to Tajiri on April 15. At least 1.2 million people watched the Animal Adventure Park's YouTube streaming of the "event."

Official records said Tajiri weighed around 129 pounds (58.5 kilograms) and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall (1.75 meters) when he was born.

Tajiri will be naturally weaned by his mother. Once Tajiri can fully eat on its own and is no longer nursing, Taijiri will leave the zoo and will be separated from his mother, USA Today reported.

The giraffe population has been decreasing over the years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed their population as "vulnerable" to extinction. Only less than a hundred thousand giraffes are left primarily because of illegal hunting and habitat loss.

African Wildlife Foundation noted that humans hunt giraffes for their hides, meat and tail. Humans are also taking their habitat by fueling agricultural activities and expanding settlements and roads.