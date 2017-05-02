Hey Siri, Save My Life: Apple's Talking Assistant Saves Men From Sinking Boat

Few months ago, a boy used the feature in order to call 911 after his mom passed out by dialing 999 for emergency services. (Photo : Getty Images/Sean Gallup)

A group of fisherman dodged death with the help of Apple's Siri.

According to Fox4 News, the fishermen sailed Saturday morning. They were about four miles off the coast of Key Biscayne when their boat started to sink.

As the fierce waves rocked their 18-foot boat, water started to enter and their ride proved no match. As they were about to sink with their boat, they managed to grab life jackets, and after the boat capsized, they managed to call 911 by using the "Hey Siri" feature of the iPhone.

"They had an iPhone 7, which I'm learning today is waterproof. However, he couldn't touch the screen with his fingers because they were cold, but he used Siri to call 911," said Sgt. James Barrett.



Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez told Local 10 that their cell phones, which were in a plastic jar, miraculously floated back to them.

"That in and of itself is amazing," Benitez said. A rescue team eventually arrived and brought them back to safety.

New York Post noted that this is not the first time Siri has saved a person's life. The report cited that few months ago, a boy used the feature in order to call 911 after his mom passed out by dialing 999 for emergency services. And in 2015, a teen trapped underneath a 5,000-pound truck was saved when he was able to get Siri to call emergency services for him.

In other Siri news, reports are claiming that Apple's Siri speaker could debut at WWDC. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple might announce it on June, stating that the product will be "Apple's first home AI product."

The device will compete with the Amazon Echo, but will also come with a higher price tag. Sonny Dickson "leaked" it will carry some form of Beats technology and will take design from Mac Pro.