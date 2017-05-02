naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals Mars shark endangered animals

Climate Change's Dangerous Milestone: Earth Passes 410 PPM CO2 Levels for the First Time in History

By Alixandra Caole Vila
May 02, 2017 07:07 AM EDT
Coal power plant
The high levels of CO2 means we are trapping more heat and causing the climate to change at an accelerating rate. I
(Photo : Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

The level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in our planet is more dangerous than ever, as Hawaii's Mauna Loa Observatory recorded CO2 levels passed 410 parts per million (ppm) on April 18.

The Keeling Curve, University of California San Diego, Scripps Institution of Oceanography program, which have been recording CO2 levels in the past years, assert that the latest number -- 410.28 ppm to be exact --- is the highest the world has ever seen. The researchers warned that 410 ppm is just the start of the terrifying records that will shock us in the upcoming months.

In the first-ever carbon dioxide forecast issued by U.K. Met Office scientists, they said CO2 levels could reach 410 ppm in March or April. The latest record brought the forecast to reality.

The high levels of CO2 means we are trapping more heat and causing the climate to change at an accelerating rate. The first time the observatory recorded CO2 levels passing 400 ppm was back in 2013. Since then, 400 ppm became the new normal, Scientific American noted.

"Atmospheric CO2 is now higher than it has been for several million years, as measured in ice cores and ocean sediments," Dr. Pieter Tans, lead scientist of NOAA's Global Greenhouse Gas Reference Network, told The Indian Express in an email.

"The current rate of increase is about 200 times faster than when CO2 increased by about 80 ppm from natural causes when the Earth climbed out of the last Ice Age, which occurred between 17,000 and 11,000 years ago," he added.

Tans noted that the dramatic increase in CO2 is no suprise, considering the amount of emission from burning oil, coal, natural gas and cement manufacturing. These processes produce 10 billion metric tons of carbon (or 37 billion metric tons of CO2) per year. 

In 2015, 62 countries, including the United States, China and India, have ratified the Paris Agreement to limit global average temperature to under 2 degrees Celsius. Temperature higher than 2 would mean heat extremes, water shortages, hunger, conflict and more. However, the Paris Agreement is now threatened as US President Donald Trump is showing signals that he would withdraw from it.

News 18 reported that in a speech to mark the first 100 days of his presidency, Trump said, "I will be making a big decision on the Paris accord over the next two weeks and we will see what happens," citing that while India and China are the largest coal producers, US is being unfairly targeted by asking to pay money.

Tagscarbon dioxide, CO2, climate change, 410 ppm, history, global warming, temperature, rise, Temperature Rise, Mauna Loa Observatory, Donald Trump, paris agreement, coal production, fossil fuels

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Newly Discovered World’s Oldest Fungus in South Africa Raises Questions About Early Life on Earth

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Thousands Join Bill Nye for 'March for Science' on Earth Day to Fight Alternative Facts

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Great White Shark WATCH: Rare Drone Clip Captures Sharks in Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast
  2. 2 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  3. 3 Snake Island World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
  4. 4 orcas Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
  5. 5 Time Travel 'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics