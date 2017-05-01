naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Cassini Saturn cassini grand finale shark

First Settlement on Mars Could Be Built From Simulated Martian-like Soil Turned Into Bricks

By Jess F.
May 01, 2017 10:46 AM EDT
First Color Pictures Of Mars Rover Released
Engineers discovered that simulated Martian-like soil can be turned into bricks without additives. This means, future settlements on Mars could be made from locally harvested materials.
(Photo : NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory/ Cornell University via Getty Images)

There's a new study looking into the possibility of using simulated Martian-like soil pressed into bricks. Reports say that creating these Martian bricks need no other ingredients to bind it together, making it a viable option in building the first structures on the red planet.

Using simulated Mars-like soil for the study means there is a big chance that the actual soil on Mars could be molded and pressed into bricks to create a Mars settlement. Building habitats on the red planet are of utmost importance in order to make a successful colony and conduct scientific missions on Mars.

"In this work, we demonstrate that Martian soil simulant Mars-1a can be directly compressed at ambient into a strong solid without additives, highlighting a possible aspect of complete Martian in-situ resource utilization," authors Brian J. Chow, Tzehan Chen, Ying Zhong and Yu Qiao collectively said in the paper called "Direct Formation of Structural Components Using a Martian Soil Simulant" published in the journal Nature.

To build bricks for the first settlement, a high-pressure hammer to bind together the materials into a simulated martian soil is required. The materials are composed of various rocks from Earth that have relatively similar chemical characteristics to the dirt found on Mars.

The engineers discovered this capability while trying to lessen the polymer content in the mixture to serve as an adhesive, according to a report. They reached a point where no polymer is needed to bind the bricks together.

Typical bricks need to be mixed with some type of adhesive to bind materials together. But the materials found in simulated Martian-like soil possess their own binder or adhesive that allows the mixed ingredients to harden and bind together to form a brick.

"It gives the soil strength when it's compacted," Yu Qiao, a structural engineer at the University of California and lead researcher of the study, said in a statement.

The only concern now is that no matter how similar the simulated Martian-like soil is, it is still not the actual Martian soil or Martian regolith. There might be some drastic characteristics found in the Martian soil that the engineers may not know about. However, they remain hopeful, because if the calculations turn out to be correct, it will be good news for the future Martian colony and structures.

TagsMars, Martian like soil, Simulated Martian like soil, martian soil, Martian regolith, Martial like soil turns to bricks, Make bricks on Mars, Red Planet, Journey to Mars, Martian bricks, Martian settlement

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Hanging Gardens of Mars: This Inflatable Greenhouse Could Grow Vegetables, Feed Astronauts on the Red Planet

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Scientists Conduct Experiments to Test Building Blocks of Alien Life, Build an Exoplanet From Scratch

China Launches First Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou 1

Join the Conversation

orcas

Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Humpback Whales
NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
space

SpaceX Successfully Launches SpySat Mission for US Government After Delay Due to Sensor Problems

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics