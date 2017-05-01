naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Cassini Saturn cassini grand finale shark

Unemployment Linked to Increased Risk of Death in Patients with Heart Failure

By John Raphael
May 01, 2017 10:33 AM EDT
Unemployed
Heart failure patients who were unemployed have 50 percent higher risk of death.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

A new observational study of more than 20,000 patients with heart failure revealed that not being employed will more likely increase the likelihood of death compared to history of stroke and diabetes.

The study, presented at the Heart Failure 2017 and the 4th World Congress on Acute Heart Failure, showed that heart failure patients who were unemployed have 50 percent higher risk of death.

"We found that heart failure patients out of the workforce at baseline had a higher risk of death. Not being part of the workforce was associated with a risk of death comparable to that of having diabetes or stroke," said Dr. Rasmus Roerth, a physician at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark and lead author of the study, in a press release. "Those without a job also had an increased risk of recurrent heart failure hospitalization."

For the study, the researchers enrolled all patients within the working age in Denmark who had their first hospitalization for heart failure between 1997 and 2012. In total, the study included 21,455 patients. Out of those, 11,880 (55 percent) were part of the workforce at baseline.

After 1,005 days, the researchers conducted a follow-up on the patients. Overall, 16 percent of the employed patients and 31 percent of the unemployed patients died within the study period. Meanwhile, 40 percent of the employed and 42 percent of the unemployed were readmitted to the hospital due to heart failure.

After taking into account several factors -- including, sex, age, education level and comorbidities -- the researchers found heart failure patients who were unemployed at baseline have 50 percent increased risk of death and 12 percent increased risk of being readmitted.

The researchers noted that the exact mechanism on how employment status influences the likelihood of death is still unclear. Aside from giving the necessary daily physical needs, being employed is also associated to better mental health and well-being.

Tagsemployment, cardiovascular health, heart failure, mental health, Unemployment, mortality rate

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Exercising Outdoors Could Reduce Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke

ALERT: Popular Heartburn Drugs Could 'Silently' Cause Chronic Kidney Damage

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

ALERT: Around 600,000 Children Worldwide Die Annually Due to Air Pollution

Flu Vaccine May Lower Hospitalization Rates of Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Join the Conversation

orcas

Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Humpback Whales
NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
space

SpaceX Successfully Launches SpySat Mission for US Government After Delay Due to Sensor Problems

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics