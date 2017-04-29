naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals International Space Station Cassini

LOOK: Cassini Sends Photo of Dark 'Giant Hurricane' on Saturn During First Dive Before Its 'Grand Finale'

By Monica Antonio
Apr 29, 2017 01:53 PM EDT
Cassini Captures Closest Images of Saturn's Atmosphere
This unprocessed image shows features in Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before. The view was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26, 2017.
(Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute.)

NASA's Cassini spacecraft has successfully finished its first dive through the gap between Saturn and its rings on April 26, 2017. The spacecraft sent stunning up-close pictures of Saturn, including what looks like a dark giant hurricane.

According to a report from NASA, Cassini sent back the new data on April 27. During its dive, Cassini came within 3,000 kilometers of Saturn's cloud tops and within 300 kilometers of its the innermost visible edge of the planet's rings. It flew at a speed of 77,000 mph.

Cassini Project Manager Earl Maize of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said that this is the fist time that they had received first-hand information on what the gap between the rings and Saturn looks like because before, they only relied on predictions and other data from Saturn's other rings.

"I am delighted to report that Cassini shot through the gap just as we planned and has come out the other side in excellent shape," Maize added.

With regard to the dark giant hurricane picture, NASA researchers confirmed that it was "the center of the vortex at its pole, stretching 2,000 km across, or almost 1,500 miles," Space.com noted. Besides the giant hurricane, Cassini also sent back more photos, and all of them are available on NASA's website for public view.

This is the first of the 22 dives that Cassini will perform before it plunges to its death, dubbed as the Grand Finale, on Sept. 15. Cassini's next dive in between Saturn and its rings is on May 2.

"In the grandest tradition of exploration, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has once again blazed a trail, showing us new wonders and demonstrating where our curiosity can take us if we dare," said Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a statementt.

READ: NASA to Kill Cassini to Protect Alien Ocean World on Saturn's Moon Enceladus From Contamination

TagsCassini, Saturn, Solar system, NASA, Cassini first dive, cassini photos, Cassini Saturn photos, Cassini giant hurricane, cassini grand finale

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

NASA: New Earth-Mass Ice Ball Planet 'Colder Than Hoth' Discovered Through Microlensing

NASA Cassini Spacecraft Performs First of 22 Dives Into Danger Zone Between Saturn's Rings for Its Grand Finale

Hanging Gardens of Mars: This Inflatable Greenhouse Could Grow Vegetables, Feed Astronauts on the Red Planet

Cassini Bids Farewell to Saturn, Completes Last Flyby to Titan

Join the Conversation

two headed rat

This Surgeon Just Transplanted a Second Head to a Rat -- Are Humans Next?
Humpback Whales
NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
dead whale
NOAA Investigates Mysterious Mass Death of 41 Humpback Whales in the Atlantic
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Rare Mexican Wolf Pup
First Ever Mexican Wolf Pup Born Using Frozen Sperm Gives Hope to Endangered Species
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
space

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Halley's Comet...
Space

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Tech

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics