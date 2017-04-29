naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals International Space Station Cassini

This Surgeon Just Transplanted a Second Head to a Rat -- Are Humans Next?

By Monica Antonio
Apr 29, 2017 01:14 PM EDT
two headed rat
The two-headed rat in Canavero's study only lived for 36 hours. He has also tried a head transplant on a dog, but the details for that study has not been released yet.
(Photo : CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics via GeoBeat News/YouTube Screenshot)

The world's first head transplant just happened. Sergio Canavero, an Italian neurosurgeon who made news in 2013 with his bold proposal of conducting the world's first head transplant, revealed that he has given a second head to a rat.

Back in 2013 when Canavero announced his intent to conduct a full head transplant using the so-called GEMINI spinal cord fusion protocol, the news got a hysterical reaction from the public. However, the study, reported in Surgical Neurology International (SNI), aims to once and for all clear the hysteria through "a series of proof-of-principle papers."

Canavero, together with another surgeon, Xiaoping Ren, used a method of cutting and reconnecting spinal cords. However, it's not as simple as it seems. The researchers said that in order for a spinal cord fusion to be successful, the cut should be sharp enough to minimize cord damage in the white and gray matter levels of the spinal cord.

The gray matter and white matter are important to be regrown so that the host body could regain sensorimotor skills. The study notes that the gray matter core is vital to make the host body move and feel -- a different view compared to previous assumptions that only the white matter is solely responsible for these functions.

With regard to the sharp cut on the spinal cord, the researchers noted that even though a sharp cut may affect a degree of mechanical disruption, it poses "no obstacle to regrowing neuritic extensions from the spinal propriospinal neurons." Recovery for the head transplant is expected to only last for a few days or weeks.

According to IFL Science, the two-headed rat in Canavero's study only lived for 36 hours. He has also tried a head transplant on a dog, but the details for that study has not been released yet.

In light of the recent study, the big question now is -- will head transplants on humans be possible in the future?

The study said that performing such experiments on humans will bypass ethical concerns and the only way to test this new procedure is in brain-dead organ donors.

"Despite these exciting animal experiments, the proof of the pudding rests in human studies. The only ethical – and expeditious – way is to test GEMINI in brain dead organ donors before explantation during a 6-hour window during which the cord is severed, PEG applied, and motor conduction assessed distally," the researchers wrote.

Tagstwo-headed rat, rat, head transplant, Sergio Canavero, GEMINI spinal cord fusion, neurology, head surgery

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ALERT! Rare Rat-Borne Disease Killing Pets in New Jersey

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks

World's First Human Head Transplant Patient Uses Virtual Reality to Prepare for His Operation

Eureka! 'Human Consciousness' Mystery Solved by Breakthrough Study

Scientists Find Link Between Skin Disease 'Rosacea' and Dementia

Join the Conversation

two headed rat

This Surgeon Just Transplanted a Second Head to a Rat -- Are Humans Next?
Humpback Whales
NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
dead whale
NOAA Investigates Mysterious Mass Death of 41 Humpback Whales in the Atlantic
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Rare Mexican Wolf Pup
First Ever Mexican Wolf Pup Born Using Frozen Sperm Gives Hope to Endangered Species
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
space

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Halley's Comet...
Space

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Tech

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics