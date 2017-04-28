Biggest Porbeagle Shark Caught: What You Need to Know About This Rare Relative of the Great White

Porbeagle Shark (Lamna nasus), a relative of the great white, is known for its large, round eyes and stout body. It is usually bluish on its top and has a white belly. (Photo : Logie1973/YouTube Screenshot)

A massive female porbeagle shark, believed to be the biggest ever caught was reeled in at Hartland Point in Devon.

The shark, which is estimated to be nine feet long and 500 pounds heavy was reeled in for two hours by Shaun Collins-Lyndsay on a fishing boat chartered by Dan Hawkins, an experienced angler.

"It was huge -- you could see from the size of its belly how big it was," Hawkins said, according to The Sun.

"It could have been 500 lbs -- she was big. It took nearly two hours to reel her in. It's the biggest I've seen. Each crew member had a ten minute turn reeling her in - it was some fight," he continued.



Because of its strength and massive size, it took a lot of effort to measure the girth of the shark with a tape.

The news comes after an impersonator of Frank Sinatra caught an eight-foot porbeagle one mile off the Cornish coast.

Here are some facts about porbeagle sharks: