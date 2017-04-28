naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals australia Laeticia Brouwer

One of the World's Largest Rabbits Mysteriously Dies Aboard United Airlines Flight

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 28, 2017 07:39 AM EDT
United Airlines
United told The Sun that they are already looking into Simon's death and fearing that another PR disaster might just cause the company to burn into ashes.
(Photo : Scott Olson/Getty Images)

United Airlines is once again in hot water after a rabbit died aboard one of the airline's flight. The three-foot continental giant rabbit, named Simon, died in the cargo section of a Boeing 767 after flying out of Heathrow to be with his new celebrity owner in the U.S.

As per the exclusive report of The Sun, Annette Edwards, 65, breeder of Simon, asserted that the giant rabbit was perfectly fine, citing that he had a vet's check-up three hours before boarding the United Airlines flight. Edwards said the death of Simon is enigmatic.

"Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I've sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before," she said.

Adding more mystery to the incident, the gentle giant was found dead as it landed at the same airport where the aviation police officials violently dragged off the infamous passenger David Dao --- at O'Hare. The video of the incident, which has left Dao with a concussion, a broken nose and two missing front teeth, was posted on social media and has earned United Airlines a bad reputation.

United Airlines told The Sun that they are already looking into Simon's death and fearing that another PR disaster might just cause the company to burn into ashes. Simon is not an ordinary continental rabbit, as he is slated to be the next world's biggest rabbit. As noted by USA Todayhis father is Darius, who held the title of the world's biggest rabbit at 4ft 4in long.

The Guardian said the celebrity owner who is expected to sue United Airlines was very upset of what happened to Simon. The celebrity allegedly paid £2,000 to fly Simon plus £85 vet bill and £300 for Simon himself.

It was not determined yet why and how Simon died, but experts told National Geographic they suspect the animal's cause of death is because of stressful conditions during traveling. Continental giant rabbits are bred as pets. They act and are treated like dogs.

TagsContinental giant rabbit, docile breed, Breeding, rabbit, bunny, United Airlines, scandal, rabbit dies in United Airlines, rabbit United Airlines, Simon the rabbit, celebrity pet

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

United Airlines Passenger Stung by Scorpion From Overhead Bin

Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park

Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope

Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health

LOOK: Reptile Enthusiast Breeds Extremely Rare Snake With Emoji Prints

Join the Conversation

Rare Mexican Wolf Pup

First Ever Mexican Wolf Pup Born Using Frozen Sperm Gives Hope to Endangered Species
dogs
Extremely Rare Dog Born With Both Female, Male Sex Organs Undergoes Gender Reassignment
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Dinosaur eggs
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China
Penguins
Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica
Sudan
Tinder Helps Save Sudan, the World's Last Male Northern White Rhino
Kruger National Park
Revenge of the Wildlife: Nile Crocodiles Devour Man Who Kills Wild Animals for 'Trophy'
Plastic Bags - The Environmental Scourge
Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution
space

NASA: New Earth-Mass Ice Ball Planet 'Colder Than Hoth' Discovered Through Microlensing

SpaceX to Launch Its First Top Secret SpySat Mission for the US Department of Defense

Cassini Bids Farewell to Saturn, Completes Last Flyby to Titan

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Fitbit Allegedly Explodes on Woman's Wrist, 2nd Degree Burns Sustained

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Halley's Comet...
Space

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Tech

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  2. 2 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  3. 3 Recreating the womb: New Hope for Premature Babies Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
  4. 4 Water Sources Cities Of Beijing Stepped Up Water Protection Is Your Drinking Water Safe? Radioactive Contaminants Found in Earth's 'Pure' Groundwater
  5. 5 Kruger National Park Revenge of the Wildlife: Nile Crocodiles Devour Man Who Kills Wild Animals for 'Trophy'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics