naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals shark climate change birth

The Placebo Effect Works on Broken Hearts: Study

By Naia Carlos
Apr 25, 2017 01:17 PM EDT
The Final Weekend before Pubs And Clubs Can Apply For Extended Licences
A group of scientists were able to observe the neorological and behavioral effects of a placebo on recently broken-hearted volunteers.
(Photo : Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Ever wish there's an antidote for heartbreak? Scientists say a placebo can work just as well.

According to a report from the University of Colorado Boulder, even just believing in doing something to deal with a broken heart can actually affect the brain significantly. A group of scientists were able to observe the neorological and behavioral effects of a placebo on recently broken-hearted volunteers.

"Breaking up with a partner is one of the most emotionally negative experiences a person can have, and it can be an important trigger for developing psychological problems," first author and postdoctoral research associate Leonie Koban explained, adding that this type of social pain that increased the risk of developing depression the following year.

"In our study, we found a placebo can have quite strong effects on reducing the intensity of social pain," she said.

Although there has been countless of studies about the placebo effect on physical health and diseases, this is the first one that analyzed its impact on emotional pain, specifically on romantic experiences.

The 40 volunteers all experienced an "unwanted romantic breakup" in the past six months. The experiment included using the functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), then subjecting them to different stimuli: a photo of their ex-partner, a photo of a good friend of the same gender, and physical pain in the form of a hot stimulus on the arm.

The people rated the levels of pain and at the same time, and the fMRI observed their brain activity.

To see whether the placebo effect can benefit the subjects, they were given a nasal spray. Half of them were told the spray was a "powerful analgesic effective in reducing emotional pain," while the other half were told it was just a saline solution.

Then, they were directed back inside the machine and exposed to the stimuli again. The placebo subjects reported feeling less physical pain and emotionally better.

Even more impressively, the brain actually had a different reaction upon seeing the picture of the ex: increased activity in the brain region known to modulate emotions and decreased activity in the region associated with rejection. There's also increased activity in the pareiaqueductal gray, which helps control levels of painkilling brain chemicals and feel-good neurotransmitters.

"The current view is that you have positive expectations and they influence activity in your prefrontal cortex, which in turn influences systems in your midbrain to generate neurochemical opioid or dopamine responses," senior author Tor Wager explained.

Wager concluded that simply doing something for yourself 

He concluded, "Just the fact that you are doing something for yourself and engaging in something that gives you hope may have an impact."

The study was published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

TagsBroken Heart, University of Colorado Boulder, Leonie Koban, Tor Wager, placebo effect

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Cure for Aging? Blood in Human Umbilical Cord Shows Ability to Reverse Memory Loss in Old Mice

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Join the Conversation

Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast

WATCH RARE FOOTAGE: This Is How the Blue Whale, World's Biggest Animal, Munches on Its Prey
Recreational Vessel Approaches Humpback Whale
Ships Might Be Colliding With Whales More Often Than Previously Thought
Dog Cage
Worst Animal Cruelty Case? 24 Dead Animals Found Inside Soldier's Fort Jackson House
Naked Mole Rat
How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
Wasps
Scientists Create Horrifying Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps Using CRISPR Technology
Demonstrators Protest Against WA Shark Culling Policy
Shark Attack Survivor Calls for Cull, Reignites Long Standing Debate in Australia
Zoo
PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
space

Scientists Conduct Experiments to Test Building Blocks of Alien Life, Build an Exoplanet From Scratch

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Reykjavik, Iceland
Tech

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
  3. 3 Naked Mole Rat How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
  4. 4 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  5. 5 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics