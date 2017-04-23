naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals australia climate change New York

Happy Earth Day 2017! UN Calls for Environmental and Climate Literacy to Save Mother Earth

By Monica Antonio
Apr 23, 2017 12:55 PM EDT
Earth Viewed From Apollo 17
For this year's theme, Earth Day 2017 is campaigning for environmental and climate literacy.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

In lieu of Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, the United Nations have emphasized the need for environmental and climate literacy to save the planet.

Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, during a protest against the effects of the industrial revolution for more than a century. The protest led to a rampant change in environmental laws, with US Congress and President Nixon creating the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Also in the same year, the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act were passed, CNN reports.

Since 1970, April 22 has been marked as a celebration for Mother Earth. The holiday is celebrated around the world with 192 countries and 1 billion people participating in this event. Earth Day has been a venue for groups to raise environmental awareness to the greater public.

For this year's theme, Earth Day 2017 is campaigning for environmental and climate literacy. According to the Earth Day Network, proper awareness and education about the unprecedented threats of climate change to the Earth are vital to lay out plans to protect the environment.

"Education is the foundation for progress ... Environmental and climate literacy is the engine not only for creating green voters and advancing environmental and climate laws and policies but also for accelerating green technologies and jobs," the Earth Day Network wrote in a news release.

The Paris Agreement has also prioritized climate and environmental literacy, encouraging its member countries to educate people through policies and access to information. CNN noted that since the establishment of Earth Day in 1970, climate education has evolved and expanded. From just focusing on the natural world, climate education now includes sustainable development and its benefits to the economy.

Recognizing that Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year, the United Nations also designated this day as International Mother Earth Day via resolution A/RES/63/278 adopted in 2009.

Meanwhile, in honor of Earth Day, many organizations, including NASA, has commemorated this special day. The space agency has released a stunning Ultra High Definition of planet Earth taken 250 miles up on the International Space Station. Watch it below.

TagsEarth Day, Earth Day 2017, United Nations, UN, Mother Earth Day, International Mother Earth Day, climate education, Climate Literacy, environmental and climate literacy, climate change

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Happy Earth Day 2017! UN Calls for Environmental and Climate Literacy to Save Mother Earth

Rising Sea Levels, Sea Floor Erosions Could Negatively Affect Coral Reefs, Coastal Communities

300 Billion Pieces of Trash: Garbage 'Hotspot' Found in the Arctic Ocean, Plastic Pollution More Grave Than Ever

MUST-SEE: Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction

Antarctica's Seasonal Meltwater Networks More Extensive Than Previously Thought

Join the Conversation

Zoo

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Giraffe Calf
Animal Adventure Park Reveals Top Suggestions for the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Frogs
Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus
Beaver
WATCH: Beaver Accidentally Becomes the Leader of 150 Cattle in Canada
Elephant
Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years
Great White Shark
Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
space

China Launches First Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou 1

President Donald Trump to Call Astronaut Peggy Whitson, Other ISS Crew in Space

Cassini’s Grand Finale: NASA Saturn Mission to End With a Fiery Crash

Expedition 52 New Crew Members Arrive at the International Space Station

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
  3. 3 Naked Mole Rat How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
  4. 4 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  5. 5 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics