naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia animals climate change New York

Australian Officials Call for Mass Killing of Sharks After Attack on 17-Year-Old

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 21, 2017 12:27 PM EDT
Prize Shark
A fisherman kneels beside a dead shark lying belly up on a quayside.
(Photo : Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The recent shark attack in Australia, which killed Laeticia Brouwer, a 17-year-old teenager surfing at a popular surfer break known as Kelp Beds, has fueled a debate whether the government should resort to shark culling.

According to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, culling was used earlier in Western Australia to capture and kill sharks. It involves the use of baited drumlines. Once the shark gets into the trap, they will be shot or killed.

Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg and O'Connor MP Rick Wilson were among the first ones to say that the WA government should use the culling as a technique to prevent more shark attacks.

"After 15 shark fatalities in less than 20 years in Western Australia it's time the [WA] Government put people first and sharks second," Frydenberg said, according to ABC News.

"Be it more nets, drum lines, or indeed culling, in order to protect Western Australians from the threat of the great white shark," he added, citing that he is amenable to any strategy.

BBC said shark culling was put in place in the state in 2014. During that time, 170 sharks were caught but none of them was a great white. The program was halted by environmentalists and animal conservationists at the forefront.

Meanwhile, the Senate inquiry into shark attack prevention and mitigation began its hearing in Perth on Thursday, earlier than the previous schedule. It was presided by the committee's chairman, Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson.

Talking to The Guardian, Surf Life Saving Western Australia's general manager, Chris Peck, said, "Our job is to preserve life that is why we exist as an organization."

"This particular issue... we want to see that there is tried and tested and proven outcomes before we implement anything and we just don't see that at the moment for meshing, drum lines, or culling," Peck added.

Peck said that other than the inhumane culling or baited drumlines, the government should focus on research and development, education and awareness, surveillance, communication, preventative action and emergency response.

Amid the inquiry, environmentalists are in the process of convincing authorities to list shark culling and the use of drum lines as threats to endangered species under the federal law.

 

 

Tagsshark, shark culling, drumlines, baited drumlines, australia, Western Australia, Laeticia Brouwer, shark, shark attack, surfer, shark attack australia, kelp beds, australia, Laeticia Brouwer, Sean Pollard, shark bite, teenager shark attack, Singleton, West Australia, Wylie Beach, Conservation, animal.animal conservation, shark protection

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Create Horrifying Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps Using CRISPR Technology

World's Weirdest: Did You Know That Naked Mole Rats Can Survive 18 Minutes Without Oxygen?

Shark Attack Survivor Calls for Cull, Reignites Long Standing Debate in Australia

This Adorable French Bulldog Is a Better Skateboarder Than You [Video]

Cure for Aging? Blood in Human Umbilical Cord Shows Ability to Reverse Memory Loss in Old Mice

Join the Conversation

Zoo

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Giraffe Calf
Animal Adventure Park Reveals Top Suggestions for the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Frogs
Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus
Beaver
WATCH: Beaver Accidentally Becomes the Leader of 150 Cattle in Canada
Elephant
Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years
Great White Shark
Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
space

Expedition 52 New Crew Members Arrive at the International Space Station

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  3. 3 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
  4. 4 NASA Pathfinder Sojourner Rover On Mars Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust
  5. 5 Great Barrier Reef Is This the End? Damage to the Great Barrier Reef Reaches New Extreme, Becoming Irreversible
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics