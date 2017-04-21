naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia animals New York climate change

World's Weirdest: Did You Know That Naked Mole Rats Can Survive 18 Minutes Without Oxygen?

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 21, 2017 10:27 AM EDT
Naked Mole Rats
A naked mole rat, which lives in tiny burrows usually with hundreds of others of them, can go on healthily with only six percent of oxygen around it. What's more incredible about these weird-looking mammals is that they are able to survive 18 minutes with zero oxygen.
(Photo : Cornell University/YouTube Screenshot)

For many species, oxygen is everything. Three minutes without it would make a normal person faint. According to The Atlantic, a person needs at least 20 percent of oxygen around him to survive, however, a naked mole rat, which lives in tiny burrows usually with hundreds of others of them, can go on healthily with only six percent of oxygen around it. What's more incredible about these weird-looking mammals is that they are able to survive 18 minutes with zero oxygen.

Thomas Park, a neuroscientist at the University of Illinois in Chicago, and Gary Lewin, a physiologist at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin, placed naked mole rats and mice in a chamber with only five percent oxygen.

Results of the experiment, published in the journal Science, revealed that after few minutes, the mice died while the naked mole rats survived the harsh condition.

In an interview with Discover Magazine, Park said that they were nervous to conduct the study as their test involved putting naked mole rats in 5 percent oxygen. 

"We knew a five percent oxygen would be deadly for humans and for laboratory mice, so we were kind of ready to abort this experiment right at the beginning," Park said. "And we put them in and fifteen minutes later they looked fine, after an hour they looked fine, and after five hours of exposure to five percent O2 they still looked fine," he continued.

But the experiment did not stop there. The duo placed the naked mole rats in another set-up, this time, with zero percent oxygen. Still, the incredible mammals weathered though it. The same condition kills a mice in 45 seconds.

Speaking with WPRL 91.7, the researchers said the naked mole rats passed out after about 30 seconds, but their hearts kept beating. Eighteen minutes after, as they were exposed to normal oxygen conditions, the naked mole rats regained their consciousness and acted as if nothing happened.

By looking at the chemicals that build up in the creature's heart, brain and other organs as they were without oxygen, the researchers saw fructose (a sugar compound found in plants) all over the naked mole rat's body.

National Geographic said that usually, when there is a buildup of fructose in an organism, the body tissues will be damaged. However, naked mole rats have enzymes to process the fructose and prevent damage.

Without oxygen, they start to metabolize the fructose. It is distributed even on their heart and brain, and that is what keeps them alive. They are the only known mammal that can exhibit such amazing ability.

Sydney Morning Herald noted that aside from being unfazed by low-oxygen levels, these hairless mammals also don't get cancer, are immune to types of chronic pain and the irritant in chili peppers.

Tagsweird animal, weird, naked mole rat, mole rat, Rodent, mammal, no oxygen

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

World's Weirdest: Did You Know That Naked Mole Rats Can Survive 18 Minutes Without Oxygen?

Shark Attack Survivor Calls for Cull, Reignites Long Standing Debate in Australia

This Adorable French Bulldog Is a Better Skateboarder Than You [Video]

Cure for Aging? Blood in Human Umbilical Cord Shows Ability to Reverse Memory Loss in Old Mice

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]

Join the Conversation

Zoo

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Giraffe Calf
Animal Adventure Park Reveals Top Suggestions for the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Frogs
Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus
Beaver
WATCH: Beaver Accidentally Becomes the Leader of 150 Cattle in Canada
Elephant
Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years
Great White Shark
Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
space

Expedition 52 New Crew Members Arrive at the International Space Station

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  3. 3 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
  4. 4 NASA Pathfinder Sojourner Rover On Mars Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust
  5. 5 Great Barrier Reef Is This the End? Damage to the Great Barrier Reef Reaches New Extreme, Becoming Irreversible
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics