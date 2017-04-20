naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals New York climate change australia

This Adorable French Bulldog Is a Better Skateboarder Than You [Video]

By Naia Carlos
Apr 20, 2017 11:50 AM EDT
Eric the French bulldog
Footage of a dog expertly maneuvering around a skate bowl in Clissold Park in London caught the eye of bystanders and fellow skaters.
(Photo : ODN/YouTube Screenshot)

Skateboarding bulldog Eric has truly taken off -- literally and figuratively. Footage of an adorable bulldog expertly maneuvering around a skate bowl in Clissold Park in London caught the eye of bystanders and fellow skaters.

No one can blame anyone for watching this impressive French bulldog shredding at the park. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the clip was recorded and posted online by book critic Imogen Russell Williams, who was at the park with her daughter when she caught the commotion over the bulldog.

"We ran over to watch -- everyone was very excited -- and I filmed a bit on my phone," she said. "I thought I'd tweet it as something fun on a day of general election doom and gloom -- I was obviously not expecting it to take off like this."

 

 

 

Eric the bulldog was not distracted by the bystanders who gathered to watch him, but perhaps, he's simply used to the attention. The Daily Mail revealed that there have already been several videos of him that made its way to YouTube.

Even making his talent more incredible is the fact that Eric actually taught himself to skateboard, not his owner Claire Maclean. The bulldog was only six months old when she took him to the park for a walk and he ended up with an impressive new skill.

"I heard this kid screaming 'What's going on?'" Maclean recounted. "I thought 'Where's Eric?'-- Eric had nicked the skateboard and was rolling down the hill. He was totally standing on it, even pushing himself. I was a bit in shock as I'd never seen it before."

His breed may have given him somewhat of an advantage, though. A report from Sports Illustrated observed that a lot of the talented dog skateboarders are bulldogs, suggesting that their short and stubby legs make it easier for them to balance on a board while moving.

Whether or not this is true, French bulldogs and skateboards are definitely an awesome combination.

TagsEric, French bulldogs, skateboarding, London, animal behavior, Dogs, skateboarding dog, eric the sakteboarder, french bulldog

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets

Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence

How to Decode Cat Expressions According to Scientists

Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy

Heroic Dogs Track, Skydive to Save Wildlife From Poachers in Africa

Join the Conversation

Zoo

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Giraffe Calf
Animal Adventure Park Reveals Top Suggestions for the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Frogs
Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus
Beaver
WATCH: Beaver Accidentally Becomes the Leader of 150 Cattle in Canada
Elephant
Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years
Great White Shark
Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
space

LOOK: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

'Star Wars’ Tatooine Planet Could Actually Be Real and Habitable
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Most Popular

  1. 1 Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming NASA's Photo of Terrifying Giant Crack on Greenland's Petermann Glacier Raises Curiosity -- How Did It Form?
  2. 2 Scuba Diving WATCH: Filipino Divers Capture 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Underwater in Terrifying Video
  3. 3 An African Safari Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
  4. 4 Pluto Move Over, Pluto: Distant Icy Object 'DeeDee' Qualifies as Solar Sytem's Newest Dwarf Planet
  5. 5 Ear The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics