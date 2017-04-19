Astronaut Reveals Secret Treasure Map from Space, Sparking Treasure Hunt in the Caribbean

An astronaut in a former solo mission to space created a secret treasure map that he believed would lead to millions. After his death, the revelation of the map prompted treasure hunting in the Carribean. (Photo : Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Some astronauts look for science, some for signs of life outside of the Earth and some accidentally look for treasures. Astronaut Gordon Cooper spent days for a solo orbital mission when he discovered sparkly sites that prompted him to create a secret treasure map that he kept to himself for over 40 years.

Cooper completed a record-breaking single-manned mission and spent 122 days in the Earth's orbit on board the Mercury-Atlas 9 spacecraft in 1963. He conducted 11 experiments during the mission, but his personal project, a secret treasure map from space, prompted diggers to launch major treasure hunts in the Caribbean.

Cooper's space mission was launched during the time of war. His spacecraft was equipped with long-range detection equipment, allowing him to see and discover more than what is asked of him. Initially, the equipment was designed to identify nuclear sites, but it wasn't long until Cooper saw some unusual activities on the shallows of South Caribbean.

The astronaut believes that the evidence came from shipwrecks. Surprisingly, he discovered 100 more sites. He photographed and noted the coordinates of the unusual find. Some believe that the sites he identified may even include the fleet of Christopher Columbus. The comprehensive data turned into an interesting treasure map from space.

After his mission in space, he spent a lot of time mapping the coordinates to find riches on Earth using his secret treasure map. Cooper worked with his map that he believed would lead him to billions of dollars, according to RT.

"It sounds crazy, but it's a treasure map from space," Darrell Miklos, Cooper's confidant whom he left the treasure map from space, said in an interview. "I think he knew his demise was coming, so he gave me the information prior to his death and said, 'Anything ever happens to me, you make sure you finish this."

Cooper died in 2004. It is unclear, however, if anyone succeeded in locating some of the sites identified by Cooper's treasure map from space.