LOOK: April the Girrafe's Calf Meets Father For The First Time

April the Giraffe's newborn calf has met his father, Oliver, for the first time since he was born. The Animal Adventure Park has posted a photo of the remarkable meet-up.

"Good morning! We will be performing morning calf weigh-in around 8:45 am Eastern if you wish to watch! Photo: Dad & Baby meet!" the zoo tweeted.

According to United Press International, the two got the opportunity to meet and nuzzle noses with each other as the Animal Adventure Park staff prepared to weigh the famous baby.



The calf, which weighed around 129 pounds (58.5 kilograms) and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall (1.75 meters), still has no name. Animal Adventure Park decided to have a fund-raising contest to determine the name of the calf.

As of now, the top names have already been determined. For the next round, which will last for five days, people will vote on the top names. You can vote on this link.



As noted by Animal Adventure Park, the funds that will be generated by the poll will be allotted to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation; Ava's Little Heroes, a charity campaign for children with epilepsy; and the rehabilitation and improvement of Animal Adventure Park.

Giraffe population has been declining over the years and they are now listed as "vulnerable" to extinction. Their population has plunged from as many as 163,000 in 1985 to just over 97,000 last year, International Union for Conservation of Nature reported.

In the wild, giraffes are found in arid and dry savanna zones south of the Sahara. They can live up to 25 years and can grow up to 18-ft tall. They are gigantic, yet are gentle animals. Born Free UK cited that they are herbivores that can consume up to 63kg of leaves and twigs each day from over 100 different tree and shrub species.



Because the food they eat is rich in water, giraffes can go for weeks without drinking.