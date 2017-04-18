naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia climate change animals reptile

Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in a Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years

By Naia Carlos
Apr 18, 2017 01:19 PM EDT
Elephant
Elephants are naturally intelligent social creatures, but Mali is being held in deplorable and isolated conditions in Philippines' Manila Zoo.
(Photo : Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Imagine being trapped in a tiny room all your life, completely isolated and never being able to run free, play with other children or even socialize with fellow humans. Such is the life of Mali, a lonely elephant who has been trapped in an enclosure in Manila Zoo in the Philippines since 1997.

According to Free Mali, she was captured in Sri Lanka when she was just a nursing baby. That was 40 years ago. Since then, the majestic creature has spent her days in a cramped cage within a zoo that's only a total of 0.055 square kilometers. Mali hasn't even seen another elephant in over 30 years.

There are a few balls, a tire, running water and some paintings of trees in Mali's enclosure, a report from The Dodo said. But that's it.

A post shared by @gardenjos on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

"In a truly heartbreaking display of the impact the Manila Zoo has had on Mali, she's been observed walking to the edge of her pen and reaching out her foot in the hope of taking one more step," PETA Asia vice president Jason Baker shared. "When she realizes that she has reached the end, Mali steps back and tries again ... and again. Finally realizing that there is nowhere to go, a dejected Mali walks aimlessly around her enclosure, picking debris off the ground."

Others have observed that she even holds her own tail with her trunk due to extreme loneliness. Elephants are very social and intelligent creatures by nature.

Besides lacking the space, socialization and stimulation in Manila Zoo, Mali's health has also been painfully neglected by the zoo. In a medical examination conducted by elephant expert Dr Henry Richardson in 2012, it was revealed that the elephant suffers from chronic pressure sores and potentially fatal foot ailments.

Find out more about Mali and how to help her at Free Mali.

Tagselephants, animal cruelty, Philippines, Mali, PETA, Free Mali, World's Loneliest Elephant, Mali elephant, Manila Zoo, Manila Zoo elephant, PETA Philippines

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years

Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters

What Will Be the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf? Here's How You Can Submit Your Entry

Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture

Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]

Join the Conversation

Great White Shark

Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
Giraffe Calf
What Will Be the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf? Here's How You Can Submit Your Entry
An African Safari
Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
German shepherd
Heroic Dogs Track, Skydive to Save Wildlife From Poachers in Africa
barn owl
Cuteness Alert! Box of Baby Barn Owls Found in Texas Roadside
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
Turtle eggs
Easter Egg Hunt of a Lifetime! Scientists Discover 44 Rare Eggs of Endangered Burmese Roofed Turtle
Tarantula
Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
space

Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

'Star Wars’ Tatooine Planet Could Actually Be Real and Habitable
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy

World's First Flying Car 'AeroMobil 3.0' Finally Available for Pre-Order This Year

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Bright Leonid Fireball
Space

Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan Island: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Biology

Is Jesus Christ Real? Geneticist, Pastor Search for Jesus DNA in Groundbreaking Project

Most Popular

  1. 1 Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming NASA's Photo of Terrifying Giant Crack on Greenland's Petermann Glacier Raises Curiosity -- How Did It Form?
  2. 2 Scuba Diving WATCH: Filipino Divers Capture 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Underwater in Terrifying Video
  3. 3 An African Safari Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
  4. 4 Pluto Move Over, Pluto: Distant Icy Object 'DeeDee' Qualifies as Solar Sytem's Newest Dwarf Planet
  5. 5 Ear The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics