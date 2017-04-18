naturewn.com

Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 18, 2017 10:25 AM EDT
Great White Shark
Though man is not the preferred prey of the great white shark, it's still responsible for the most number of fatal unprovoked shark attacks on humans. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
A 17-year-old teen from Singleton was attacked and killed by a shark while surfing with her father off the coast of Western Australia.

The shark attack, which happened at a popular surfer break known as Kelp Beds, has prompted authorities to close down Wylie Bay beach until further notice and urge people to stay out of the water near the area.

According to  News Sky, the shark attack occurred at around 4 p.m. The shark approached the girl and mauled on one of her legs. Her family was reportedly some distance away when the shark attack happened.

According to The West Australian, the girl was dragged down by the shark. Once she resurfaced, the girl's father went to where she was and pulled out her body with the help of other swimmers in the area.

She was immediately given aid after being retrieved from the ocean. However, due to severe blood loss, she succumbed to death later on at the Esperance Hospital.

"Condolences to the family and friends of the victim involved in today's tragedy from everyone @EsperancePol. Devastating circumstances," Esperance Police tweeted on April 17, confirming the girl's death.

Esperance police acting senior sergeant Ben Jeffes said the girl's surfboard had already been retrieved. It will be sent to scientists at the Department of Fisheries to identify what kind of shark attacked her.

The girl was identified by News.com.au as Laeticia Brouwer, who considers surfing as a passion. She and her family were on an Easter holiday when the tragedy happened.

The site where the girl was attacked is also where surfer Sean Pollard was attacked by two great white sharks in October 2014.

According to Perth Now, The Shark Smart WA website recorded two public shark sightings in the Esperance area during the past week. A medium-sized white shark was seen 150 meters offshore at Two Mile Beach in Hopetoun and another was seen 300 meters offshore at Crazies Reef.

 

 

