Putin Is Creating Humanoid Robots That Shoot Guns, Russian Government Cries 'Not a Terminator'

Russia is creating a robot that can shoot guns. The government says that they are not building a terminator but a a humanoid that will be sent to space in 2021. (Photo : Ma Ping - Pool/Getty Images)

Russian officials posted videos and photos of a humanoid or robot being trained to shoot guns. The robot, known as FEDOR, is learning to shoot a dual-wield pistol.

FEDOR is an exceptional machine who already possesses impressive skills; shooting guns is a remarkable addition. The humanoid made noise after Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin shared a footage of the robot on his Twitter account.

The Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research (FEDOR) is an advanced robot with an extraordinary set of skills. Although technologically advanced, many expressed fear due to the newly acquired skill of the robot -- shooting guns.

"A robot of the F.E.D.O.R. platform has shown skills of shooting with both hands. Work is underway on fine motor skills and decision-making algorithms," Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in a Tweet translated to English by RT.

Based on the video posted by Rogozin, FEDOR can now hit marks on its target by firing guns using its own hands. This is the reason why many called it a "terminator." The Russian government, however, is quick to dispel the claim. According to reports, FEDOR is being trained for its solo mission to space in 2021. However, it is not clear why an orbit-bound robot needs to learn how to shoot guns.

"We are not creating a terminator, but artificial intelligence," Rogozin said in another Tweet. The official said that their intention is to "teach the machine to instantly set priorities and make decisions."

Робот платформы F.E.D.O.R. показал навыки стрельбы с двух рук. Идёт работа над мелкой моторикой и алгоритмами принятия решений@fpi_russia pic.twitter.com/jREgpgEy14 — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) April 13, 2017

FEDOR makers emphasized that creating humanoid robots with character is important in artificial intelligence. The development of skills has to be supported by some sort of character to make their robot edgier compared to others. As per the robot's name and gender, FEDOR is a popular Russian male name.

Aside from shooting guns, some remarkable skills the robot already acquired include driving a car, extinguishing a fire, using keys, welding a machine and sawing. The Russian government thinks that these skills will help FEDOR successfully complete its space mission in the next few years. FEDOR will be sent to space aboard an unmanned Federation spacecraft, according to a report.