WATCH: Filipino Divers Capture 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Underwater in Terrifying Video

An earthquake is never good news, but it's extra terrifying when it catches you underwater. A group of divers in Mabini, Batangas in the Philippines filmed the experience, giving the public a glimpse of how a 5.7-magnitude quake looks and feels like from beneath the ocean.

Seeing the Ocean Floor Shake Before Their Eyes

According to a report from Newsflare, the film (watch below) was from a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Philippines on April 8. The divers were on their descent when they began to feel the effects of the quake as the group was about 18 meters beneath the surface.

"It felt like there was a huge propeller of a big boat turning around directly above us, we heard underwater the trembling of rocks under the ground and we felt the shock wave, it hurt our ears, feeling heavy breathing and sudden changes in pressure," diver Jan Paul Rodriquez told Newsflare. "The seabed pumped up and down immediately followed by a strong shaking of the ground and small rocks falling."

Fortunately, all of the divers made it through without any injuries, although the group was forced to abort their dive as a precaution.

A Country Plagued with Earthquakes

Earthquakes are quite common in the Philippines, a country that's located within a region known as the "Pacific Ring of Fire."

According to National Geographic, the Ring of Fire is a horseshoe-shaped region of volcanoes and seismic sites stretching 25,000 miles (40,000 kilometers) long. It earns its title of being a Ring of Fire as around 90 percent of all earthquakes in the world occur along this "ring," which contains 75 percent of all the active volcanoes in the entire planet.

Just last February, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Philippines' Mindanao, killing at least six people and injuring over 100, according to a report from Express. It's reportedly the strongest earthquake the region has experienced in more than 100 years.

While the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center assured the public that there's no risk for a tsunami, there were about 89 aftershocks recorded and the event increased the fear for the "Big One" -- a megaquake so powerful that it could cause widespread devastation along the Ring of Fire.