Sisterly Love: Ultrasound Captures Identical Twins Kissing Inside Mother's Womb

A sonogram image of twins apparently sharing a kiss went viral online.

According to reports, the expectant mother, Carissa Gill, scheduled this month an ultrasound appointment with Fetal Vision Imaging in Levittown. The image was both shared on instagram by Gill and the imaging company.

"In the 2-D ultrasound that I see in the doctor's office, they're never that close together -- just seeing them face to face, it was a big shock," Gill told ABC News in an interview. "You can see their mouths open and closing. It started when Bella was kissing Callie's cheek. Two weeks before that they were kicking each other."

"It was just so exciting to see them like that," Gill told Inside Edition in a separate interview. "I didn't think that they were going to be that close together, but they are, and it was just so beautiful to see."

Even Gill's partner, Randy Good, was lost for words when he saw the twins kissing. Gill, which is 24 weeks pregnant, is due on July. They are planning to name them Isabella and Callie.

Meanwhile, John Hamburg of Fetal Vision Imaging who did the sonogram clarified in an interview rumors that the image was photoshopped or edited. He cited that he knew there was something special about the ultrasound from the beginning.

"I've done 15,000 of these, and I've never seen twins face-to-face, looking like they're kissing," he told The Huffington Post. "Usually, one's head is up and the other is down."

Medical News noted that ultrasound scanning or sonography is a noninvasive, interactive tool used to provide real-time visualization of fetus. 3D ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves which are sent at different angles instead of being sent straight down and reflected back.

The tool not only provides expectant parents a view of their child, but as well as diagnose possible defects such as facial, skeletal and neural tube defects.