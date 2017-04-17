naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia animals reptile climate change

Sisterly Love: Ultrasound Captures Identical Twins Kissing Inside Mother's Womb

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 17, 2017 08:08 AM EDT
Stock Photography. A 3d Ultrasound Showing A Baby
NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 01: Stock Photography. A 3D ultrasound showing a baby inside the womb.
(Photo : Fotopress/Getty Images)

A sonogram image of twins apparently sharing a kiss went viral online.

According to reports, the expectant mother, Carissa Gill, scheduled this month an ultrasound appointment with Fetal Vision Imaging in Levittown. The image was both shared on instagram by Gill and the imaging company.

"In the 2-D ultrasound that I see in the doctor's office, they're never that close together -- just seeing them face to face, it was a big shock," Gill told ABC News in an interview. "You can see their mouths open and closing. It started when Bella was kissing Callie's cheek. Two weeks before that they were kicking each other."

"It was just so exciting to see them like that," Gill told Inside Edition in a separate interview. "I didn't think that they were going to be that close together, but they are, and it was just so beautiful to see."

Even Gill's partner, Randy Good, was lost for words when he saw the twins kissing. Gill, which is 24 weeks pregnant, is due on July. They are planning to name them Isabella and Callie.

Meanwhile, John Hamburg of Fetal Vision Imaging who did the sonogram clarified in an interview rumors that the image was photoshopped or edited. He cited that he knew there was something special about the ultrasound from the beginning.

"I've done 15,000 of these, and I've never seen twins face-to-face, looking like they're kissing," he told The Huffington Post. "Usually, one's head is up and the other is down."

Medical News noted that ultrasound scanning or sonography is a noninvasive, interactive tool used to provide real-time visualization of fetus. 3D ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves which are sent at different angles instead of being sent straight down and reflected back.

The tool not only provides expectant parents a view of their child, but as well as diagnose possible defects such as facial, skeletal and neural tube defects.

Tagstwins, sonogram, ultrasound, Image, kissing twins, viral, weird pregnancy, kissing twins ultrasound, identical twins

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Miracle Babies: Premature Twins Born Two Weeks Apart -- How?

Binge Drinking Before Pregnancy May Have Negative Impact on Your Child's Health

Mother Decides to Give Birth to Terminally-ill Baby to Donate Organs

Weird Pregnancy: Baby's Extended Legs Poked Through Mother's Uterus and Still Lived

Human Embryo Experiment Makes 3-Parent IVF Safer, Sets Stage for Human Trials

Join the Conversation

An African Safari

Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
German shepherd
Heroic Dogs Track, Skydive to Save Wildlife From Poachers in Africa
barn owl
Cuteness Alert! Box of Baby Barn Owls Found in Texas Roadside
Giraffe Calf
Finally! April the Giraffe's Baby Is Born: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Celebrity Calf
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
Turtle eggs
Easter Egg Hunt of a Lifetime! Scientists Discover 44 Rare Eggs of Endangered Burmese Roofed Turtle
Tarantula
Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
rare North Atlantic right whale
Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
space

NASA Approves ESA's JUICE Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa

NASA to Kill Cassini to Protect Alien Ocean World on Saturn's Moon Enceladus From Contamination

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

monkeys
Animals

Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
  2. 2 DNA FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit
  3. 3 Tarantula Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
  4. 4 Fish Migration 'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
  5. 5 Water This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics