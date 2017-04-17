naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia animals reptile climate change

Cuteness Alert! Box of Baby Barn Owls Found in Texas Roadside

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 17, 2017 07:57 AM EDT
barn owl
A Barn Owl is held during London Zoo's annual stocktake of animals on January 3, 2013 in London, England. The zoo's stocktake takes place annually, and gives keepers a chance to check on the numbers of every one of the animals from stick insects and frogs to tigers and camels.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Police in Texas have found an abandoned box filled with baby owls at the City Lake Park in Texas. City of Kaufman Police Department posted on Facebook images of the poor, adorable creatures.

According to the United Press International, the birds were immediately taken to Rogers Wildlife Rehab Center. They were then transferred to the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, the only state and federally licensed raptor rehabilitation and conservation center in North Texas.

Rogers Wildlife Rehab Center director Kathy Rogers told KXAS-TV (NBC5) that the baby owls, estimated to be two weeks to more than three months old, were "in good health."

Meanwhile, Executive Director Erich Neupert says the baby owls would be released in the next couple of months after treatment and rehabilitation. Neupert added that with a lot of storms lately, more baby birds would be affected. He advised people, who will come across injured baby birds, to not take them at home but surrender them to professionals.

"The biggest issue we have is people try to take baby birds home. A baby bird taken home doesn't learn how to hunt, survive in the wild at all," Neupert said. The owlets found at the park were identified as barn owls.

Barn owls, just like most owl species are nocturnal. Cornell Lab of Ornithology said they are characterized by their ghostly heart-shaped pale face, white chest and belly and their eerie shrieks. They have a long, rounded wings and short tail which they use when they search for prey at night.

Barn owls require large areas of open land when hunting for their prey, which are usually rodents. Their ability to locate prey by sound alone is one of the best compared to other animals. 

Although they are currently listed as least concern by IUCN status, barn owls are noticeably declining in parts of their range due to habitat loss. Royal Society of Bird Protection Community noted that barn owl population was adversely affected by organochlorine pesticides such as DDT in the 1950s and 19660s.

TagsOwl, texas, owlets, barn owls, bird, box, found, baby owls, baby barn owls, box of owls, cute birds, baby birds

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]

Deadly Tree: This Tropical Tree Slaughters Birds for No Good Reason

'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence

Gigantic Chicken in 'Big Chicken Video' Is Real and It's Terrifying

Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why

Join the Conversation

An African Safari

Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
German shepherd
Heroic Dogs Track, Skydive to Save Wildlife From Poachers in Africa
barn owl
Cuteness Alert! Box of Baby Barn Owls Found in Texas Roadside
Giraffe Calf
Finally! April the Giraffe's Baby Is Born: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Celebrity Calf
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
Turtle eggs
Easter Egg Hunt of a Lifetime! Scientists Discover 44 Rare Eggs of Endangered Burmese Roofed Turtle
Tarantula
Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
rare North Atlantic right whale
Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
space

NASA Approves ESA's JUICE Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa

NASA to Kill Cassini to Protect Alien Ocean World on Saturn's Moon Enceladus From Contamination

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

monkeys
Animals

Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
  2. 2 DNA FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit
  3. 3 Tarantula Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
  4. 4 Fish Migration 'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
  5. 5 Water This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics