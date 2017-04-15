United Airlines Passenger Stung by Scorpion From Overhead Bin

On the same day where a passenger doctor was violently dragged of his flight to make way for United Airlines crew members, another passenger was stung by a scorpion that fell off from an overhead bin. (Photo : Scott Olson/Getty Images)

United Airlines is really having a bad week. On the same day where a passenger doctor was violently dragged of his flight to make way for United crew members, another passenger was stung by a scorpion that fell off from an overhead bin.

According to Huffington Post, the incident happened during a United Airlines flight from Houston to Calgary. Richard Bell, the stung passenger, said he was with his wife when the scorpion fell on his head.

“While I was eating, something fell in my hair from the overhead above me. So I dropped it on my plate and then I went to pick it up again, and that’s when it stung me,” Bell said, adding that the scorpion mostly bit his nail.

United Airlines crew immediately contacted medical personnel, who met Bell and his wife upon arriving in Calgary.

"Our flight attendants helped a customer who was stung by what appeared to be a scorpion on a flight last week. Our crew immediately consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident and assured our crew that it was not a life-threatening matter," United Airlines said in a statement via CNN.

Linda Bell, the wife of the stung passenger, said that on Wednesday, United Airlines apologized to them and offered compensation for the surprising encounter.

It's still unknown how the scorpion got on the flight. The same airplane flew from Costa Rica to Houston before Bell's flight.

This follows a disturbing incident where a United Airlines passenger was kicked out of his flight to make space for United employees. Videos circulating online show the passenger screaming with his face covered in blood while airline security drag him out off his own flight.

United Airlines initially said that they overbooked the flight, but as it turns out, they needed space for crew members who had to work the following day. The bloody incident has caused outrage and a boycott against United Airlines.