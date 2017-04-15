naturewn.com

Trending Topics australia NASA environment animals animal cruelty

Baby Watch Ends! April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park Finally Gives Birth [WATCH LIVE]

By Monica Antonio
Apr 15, 2017 12:16 PM EDT
Giraffe
The baby watch for April the giraffe has ended today, April 15, at 10 a.m. ET. Animal Adventure Park giraffe cam captured the much-awaited moment when the 15-year-old pregnant giraffe gave birth in an enclosed pen in Harpursville, New York.
(Photo : Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The long wait is over. After about two months of waiting for April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park to go into labor, the pregnant giraffe has finally given birth!

The baby watch for April has ended today, April 15, at 10 am ET. Animal Adventure Park giraffe cam captured the much-awaited moment, and at least 1.2 million were online to watch the live stream. The 15-year-old pregnant giraffe gave birth in an enclosed pen in Harpursville, New York, The Guardian reports.

According to Daily Mail, a staff at Animal Adventure Park described the whole process as a "perfect delivery." The hooves of the baby giraffe first popped out from April's rear at 8 a.m., followed by the calf's face at 10 a.m.

About half an hour later, April helped her newborn calf to stand up. Baby giraffes are expected to stand and walk within an hour after birth. A newborn calf is estimated to weigh around 150 pounds and stand six feet tall. Here's the adorable picture of April and her newborn giraffe.

April the giraffe will wean her calf for six to 10 months before it will be moved to another facility to avoid incestuous mating. Regarding the calf's gender, zookepers from Animal Adventure Park said they will reveal the gender of the baby giraffe once April and the calf have spent enough time together.

In a previous interview with ABC, Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said the sensation that April the giraffe has become is important to giraffe conservation.

"The once 'silent extinction' is now no longer silent. Our work here, our partnership with Toys R Us, is allowing us to bring that conservation effort and message to the households and schools around the world," Patch said.

This is April the giraffe's fourth baby and she has never given birth to a stillborn. Oliver, the father of April's calf, is five years old.

A GoFundMe page for April has received more than $125,000. The money earned will be used to take care of the animals.

TagsApril the giraffe, April the giraffe pregnancy, April the giraffe gives birth, April the Giraffe live cam, Animal Adventure Park, animal adventure park giraffe cam, giraffe cam, April the giraffe birth, April the giraffe calf, New York, YouTube, Toys R Us, Giraffe

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?

United Airlines Passenger Stung by Scorpion From Overhead Bin

Baby Watch Ends! April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park Finally Gives Birth [WATCH LIVE]

Easter Egg Hunt of a Lifetime! Scientists Discover 44 Rare Eggs of Endangered Burmese Roofed Turtle

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face

Join the Conversation

Giraffe

Baby Watch Ends! April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park Finally Gives Birth [WATCH LIVE]
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
Tarantula
Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
elephants
Elephants Can Pass Simple Intelligence Test That Human Children Can't
rare North Atlantic right whale
Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
Funnel Web Spider
Is it Halloween Yet? New 'Softball-Sized' Spider With Sharp Fangs Found in Mexico Cave
python
Snake-cation! 5-Foot Reticulated Python Found in Hotel Room Cabinet
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
space

NASA to Kill Cassini to Protect Alien Ocean World on Saturn's Moon Enceladus From Contamination

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

This Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Could Make People Honest
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
Dragon's blood tree
Animals

The Alien World of Socotra Island: Home to Bizarre Bloody Trees and More Endangered Flora
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
  2. 2 DNA FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit
  3. 3 Tarantula Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
  4. 4 Fish Migration 'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
  5. 5 Water This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics