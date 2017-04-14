naturewn.com

Trending Topics australia endangered species NASA environment wildlife

Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 14, 2017 10:14 AM EDT
rare North Atlantic right whale
A rare North Atlantic right whale surfaces June 27, 2001 off the coast of Massachusetts. Scientists launched a second rescue attempt July 10, 2001 to remove fishing line embedded in the infected jaw of the endangered 45-foot whale.
(Photo : Getty Images)

At least 112 North Atlantic right whales were spotted in Cape Cod bay. The number is the largest on any day, followed by 107 of them in 2011, Center for Coastal Studies (CCS) noted.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), North Atlantic right whales remain critically endangered, with at least 465 left of them, as of 2011.

Although North Atlantic right whales can survive waters with temperate to subpolar latitudes, their population has declined over the years because of the previous rise in commercial whaling. At present, since right whale nursery areas are in shallow, coastal waters, they are prone to entanglement in fishing gears and ship collisions which result to serious injury and death.

Talking to Boston Globe, Charles "Stormy" Mayo, director of right whale habitat studies at the CCS, explained that North Atlantic right whales as well as other species are often found in Cape Cod bay during this season. However, he noted that the number they have recently seen on their aerial survey was remarkable given the North Atlantic right whales' challenged population.

"It's quite a remarkable sighting. These are animals that are a lot rarer than a lot of those that you and I watch on TV," he said.

Mayo added that the large number could be probably because the bay contains a lot of zooplankton, which is a typical food for these whales.

World Wildlife Fund noted that whales feed on the zooplankton by opening their mouths and filtering the food from the water. They can do this for hours. Once they are done filtering, they will dive and swallow their food. They can consume about 1,000 to 2,500 kilograms (2,200 to 5,500 pounds) of zooplankton every day.

Female North Atlantic right whales only breed once every three to five years. Cape Cod Times noted that only three right whale births were recorded this year. The number is far from the average calf births in 2009, which reached 39. The whale's average lifespan is only up to 30 years.

Despite the recent sighting, the center clarified that the North Atlantic right whales are still critically endangered. The center encourages boaters to travel under 10 knots to avoid fatal collision.

 

 

TagsNorth Atlantic Right Whales, whale, critically endangered, critically endangered species, endangered species, marine animals, Cape Cod, cape cod bay, whales, Right Whales, whaling, cape cod bay, endangered whales, endangered right whales

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face

Elephants Can Pass Simple Intelligence Test That Human Children Can't

The Alien World of Socotra Island: Home to Bizarre Bloody Trees and More Endangered Flora

Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay

'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration

Join the Conversation

Tarantula

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
elephants
Elephants Can Pass Simple Intelligence Test That Human Children Can't
rare North Atlantic right whale
Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
Funnel Web Spider
Is it Halloween Yet? New 'Softball-Sized' Spider With Sharp Fangs Found in Mexico Cave
python
Snake-cation! 5-Foot Reticulated Python Found in Hotel Room Cabinet
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Jellyfish
This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
space

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

This Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Could Make People Honest
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
Dragon's blood tree
Animals

The Alien World of Socotra Island: Home to Bizarre Bloody Trees and More Endangered Flora
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics