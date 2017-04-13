naturewn.com

Trending Topics endangered species australia environment NASA animals

Is it Halloween Yet? New 'Softball-Sized' Spider With Sharp Fangs Found in Mexico Cave

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 13, 2017 09:29 AM EDT
Funnel Web Spider
Most researchers estimate that there are two to five million insect and spider species in the planet, only about 1.1 million species have been named.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A hairy eight-eyed arachnid was discovered inside a cave in Baja California, Mexico.

The spider, which is the size of a soft ball, was named Califorctenus cacachilensis, which is a new species.

Fox News reported that the Califorctenus spider is nearly four inches long. Its head and legs are of an intense brown color, while its abdomen is yellow. To top it all, it was two visible fangs.

According to the San Diego National Museum, the species was found in 2013 when a team of researchers went to the isolated regions of Baja to catalog its existing flora and fauna. However, the findings were only documented and published this year in the journal Zootaxa as the specimen needed to be examined comprehensively.

"I knew the spider was unusual, but [we] needed to get Dr. Maria Luisa Jimenez to look at it to make sure," said Jim Berrian, field entomologist and one of the authors, in a statement.

Jimenez, who is an expert on the spiders of Baja California Sur, was also part of the 2013 expedition. 

"When I saw these spiders for the first time, I was very impressed by their size," he shared. "In all my experience over the years collecting spiders on the peninsula, I had never seen a spider this large. I suspected that something new was waiting to be described."

Jimenez concluded that the Califorctenus spider belongs to the same family as the Brazilian wandering spider, which is a notoriously deadly spider. The study, however, clarified that its venom could not kill humans, noting that Berrian was bit once and survived.

Smithsonian noted that while the newly discovered spider species is notably sizeable, it is still small compared to the biggest spider ever found, the Heteropoda maxima, a giant huntsman spider which lives in Laos. Its legs can grow as large as one foot.

Most researchers estimate that there are two to five million insect and spider species in the planet, only about 1.1 million species have been named.

TagsSpider, new species, new spider species, Califorctenus cacachilensis, Mexico, Cave, Spider in Mexico cave, New Mexico, Baja California

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Is it Halloween Yet? New 'Softball-Sized' Spider With Sharp Fangs Found in Mexico Cave

Snake-cation! 5-Foot Reticulated Python Found in Hotel Room Cabinet

Creepy, Hairy 'Babies': Meet Woman Who Lives With 1,500 Tarantulas

Snake on Drugs: 6-Foot Python Sent to Rehab for Methamphetamine Addiction

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor

Join the Conversation

Jellyfish

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
Rhino Translocation Project
First Rhino Poaching in 3 Years: Rare One-Horned Rhino in Nepal Brutally Shot at Chitwan National Park
Python
Snake on Drugs: 6-Foot Python Sent to Rehab for Methamphetamine Addiction
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
Grizzly bears
Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws
Cougar
Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
space

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics