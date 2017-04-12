naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA poaching australia environment

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

By John Raphael
Apr 12, 2017 01:11 PM EDT
Deminer
Detection teams can now safely determine the location of buried landmines from a remote location
(Photo : Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)

A new study from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem showed that glowing bacteria, combined with a laser-based scanning system, can be utilized to remotely detect buried landmines.

The study, published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, showed that fluorescent bacteria can be molecularly engineered to react when they come in contact with explosive vapors leaking from buried land mines and unexploded ordnance.

"Our field data show that engineered biosensors may be useful in a landmine detection system," said Prof. Shimshon Belkin, from the Hebrew University's Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Sciences, in a press release. "For this to be possible, several challenges need to be overcome, such as enhancing the sensitivity and stability of the sensor bacteria, improving scanning speeds to cover large areas, and making the scanning apparatus more compact so it can be used on board a light unmanned aircraft or drone."

For the study, the researchers first molecularly engineered live bacteria that emit fluorescent signal when it comes in contact with leaked explosive vapors. This signal can then be recorded and quantified from a remote location.

To test out their new land mine-detection method, the researchers encased the engineered bacteria in small polymeric beads. The beads were scattered across the surface of a test field that's teeming with real anti-personnel landmines. The test field was remotely scanned using a laser-based scanning system. The new detection system successfully determined the location of the landmines.

According to the study, about 100 million landmines and unexploded ordnance are still buried in over 70 countries. Globally, about 500,000 people are suffering from mine-inflicted injuries, with the number of casualties and injuries increasing between 15,000 and 20,000 every year.

Using the new functional standoff landmine detection system, detection teams can now safely determine the location of buried landmines from a remote location, without the risk of accidentally setting off one, resulting to injuries or death.

TagsLandmines, laser, bacteria, Explosive Vapor, glowing bacteria, landmine explosion, landmine detection

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

This Vaccine Could Protect You From Acnes

Having a Pet Early in Life May Lower Risk of Allergy, Obesity

This Self-Sustaining, Bacteria-Powered Fuel Cell Can Generate Power for 13 Straight Days

Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Antibiotic-Resistant Respiratory Infections

Join the Conversation

Jellyfish

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
Rhino Translocation Project
First Rhino Poaching in 3 Years: Rare One-Horned Rhino in Nepal Brutally Shot at Chitwan National Park
Python
Snake on Drugs: 6-Foot Python Sent to Rehab for Methamphetamine Addiction
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
Grizzly bears
Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws
Cougar
Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
space

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics